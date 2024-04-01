Top 10 Kyle Filipowski memes as Duke forward fouls out during Elite Eight matchup against NC State

Kyle Filipowski let his temper get the best of him as the forward fouled out during Duke's Elite Eight clash against NC State. The Blue Devils lost the game 76-64 and exited March Madness.

Jared McCain gave his best with 32 points and six rebounds, but it was not enough to stop DJ Burns (29 points) and the Wolfpack.

The internet was not happy with Kyle Filipowski bailing on his team at such a crucial moment and did not take it easy in trolling him. Here are our top picks of fans reacting to Filipowski on X.

Top 10 Kyle Filipowski memes as Duke forward fouls out

#10. When he pulls an Usher

Filipowski has a track record of vanishing when his team needs him. It happened during Duke's loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament game as well. What is it with him and the Wolfpack?

#9. "Goodbye everybody, I've got to go... "

Duke has been in a rut. After an early exit last year, this is the furthest it's advanced in the Jon Scheyer era. The Blue Devils' last Final Four appearance was in 2022.

#8. The Wolfpack eats good

Kyle Filipowski was tasked with guarding DJ Burns, and it's easy to say one of them did not have a good time.

#7. Looking toward the East

While NBA players often transition to playing in China after some time in the league, fans are suggesting Filipowski pick that option much sooner.

#6 Bye Bye Bye

It remains to be seen if the sophomore forward will return to Duke for another year or test the NBA waters.

#5 See ya!

Kyle's season has been ruined by his antics on court which involve crying about court-storming and turning around to unintentionally (allegedly) trip an opponent (remember Harrison Ingram). Many fans have called him the most unlikeable player.

#4 The greatest moment in history

It is safe to say that if he had kept it together, Duke may have had a shot at winning.

#3 Excuses, Excuses

DJ Burns took Filipowski and the team to town as he ripped through the defense to score buckets.

#2 Duke's newest influencer

Maybe he can join Jared McCain in his infamous dance TikToks? Just a suggestion.

#1 An immovable force of nature

The 7 ft., 248 lb. Kyle Filipowski was no match for the relatively shorter 6 ft. 9, 275 lb. DJ Burns.

NC State will next face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

