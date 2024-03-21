Top 10 March Madness Round One memes cracking up the internet ahead of 2024 NCAA Tournament 

March Madness is officially underway as the First Four began on Tuesday, with the first round set to kick off on Thursday. Three of the four remaining slots in the field have been clinched. The Wagner Seahawks kicked things off with a 71-68 victory over the Howard Bison on Tuesday, which was followed by the Colorado State Rams blowing out the Virginia Cavaliers, 67-42.

The Grambling State Tigers got things started on Wednesday, needing overtime to knock off the Montana State Bobcats, 88-81. The Colorado Buffaloes and Boise State Broncos are currently in action to determine the final postseason spot.

As the college basketball world prepares for the NCAA Tournament, fans have taken to the internet with memes. Here's a look at 10 of the best March Madness memes ahead of the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Top 10 March Madness Round One memes ahead of 2024 NCAA Tournament

There have been plenty of debates about what constitutes a Blue Blood in recent years, which was captured by Reddit users:

Comment byu/IWMSvendor from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Comment byu/IWMSvendor from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Check out some the best March Madness memes below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

John Calipari weighs in on March Madness expansion

There has been ongoing discussions to expand the NCAA Tournament to feature 80 teams, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Speaking to the media ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats' first round matchup with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, John Calipari revealed that he is not a fan of the idea:

"I hope it stays where it is. You know, I know people get mad. They get mad at the committee. You won't believe this. I've been mad at that committee a few times. But you may be mad because of your seed or where they've shipped you to. ...But it doesn't matter who the committee is. We're all going to be upset.

"This is a business trip for me. And I'll say everybody that's in this thing, I would say they'd say the same thing – keep it where it is. Don't mess with something that's great." [h/t ESPN]

Calipari has joined a long list of coaches and pundits, both past and present, who have criticized the expansion discussions. It is unclear if committee officials will decide to expand the tournament from it's current field of 68 teams.