Top 10 memes as Auburn crush Bronny James and USC Trojans in a 16-point blowout 

Auburn Tigers dominated the USC Trojans, 91-75, on Sunday, indicating that neither the Trojans nor LeBron James' son Bronny James are playing at their best yet.

The Tigers controlled most of the game in Bronny's first road appearance since his cardiac arrest in July. Dozens of NBA scouts watched the hyped freshman, who continues to find his peak form, as USC dropped its third straight game.

Expand Tweet

Bronny couldn't catalyze a comeback in his first-half stint as USC was outscored, before trailing 49-35 at halftime in front of Auburn's buzzing home crowd.

Bronny, who made his highly-anticipated college debut just a week ago, didn't talk to the media after scoring five points in 14 restricted minutes during his second game after cardiac arrest.

After USC's third straight loss, a 16-point thrashing by Auburn, fans trolled the struggling Trojans with memes taking over social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James was over the moon to watch Bronny James make his college debut

Unlike his LA Lakers teammates, who won the NBA's In-Season Tournament, LeBron James didn't get a break. He flew to Los Angeles to attend his son Bronny James' college debut for USC.

After Bronny's cardiac arrest, watching him finally take the court was an incredible moment for LeBron. As the James family witnessed the initiation of Bronny's basketball journey, LeBron called Bronny James' long-awaited debut "everything" for their family.

"It was everything for my family," James said (via ESPN). "It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros."

After a pregame good luck tap from his father, Bronny tallied four points, three assists, and two rebounds in 16 minutes during an 84-79 overtime loss in his college debut versus Long Beach State.

Though Bronny's debut ended in defeat, for LeBron, just seeing his son finish the game strong and healthy after his health scare earlier this year was a triumphant victory.

"I think the most important thing, who cares about the win or the loss, the kid was standing tall and standing strong at the end of the game," said James. "That is a blessing in its own right, and that is a win. He's won at life, and everything else at this point is extra credit."

LeBron called Bronny James' college debut a proud milestone, as a "James gang" member graced the collegiate hardwood for the first time after LeBron went straight to the NBA from high school.

"That moment was everything for us to be there," James added. "To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool."