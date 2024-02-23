Top 10 Purdue vs Rutgers memes that are cracking up the internet as Boilermakers crush Scarlet Knights in 28-point blowout

No. 3 Purdue went into the game against Rutgers completely locked in. After the 73-69 loss at Ohio State on Sunday, this was an important one for the Boilermakers. Playing at Mackey Arena, the cheers of the full house of fans charged Zach Edey and Co. to take home a 96-68 win.

The 21-year-old scored 25 points off a near-perfect shooting. He was 7-of-8 from the field and did not miss any of his 11 free throws. Camden Heide assisted Edey with his career-high 18 points to give Purdue their 23rd win.

With this win lifting their spirits, Purdue fans had the best time sharing memes on X, formerly Twitter. Here is our roundup of the top 10:

Top 10 memes on X after Purdue beats Rutgers

#10. Purdue is here to stay!

While the Boilermakers have been maintaining a near-great record this season, the naysayers are always loud. While they were handed the biggest upset last season, they are now here to make the most of this season. And a few losses along the way do not matter.

#9. A high-five in the face of haters

Purdue's loss against Ohio State gave haters all the ammunition they needed to assume that the team choked, like always, toward the end. That, however, was proven false last night. The Boilermakers have four more games left in the regular season to continue their good run and prove that they are a championship-winning program.

#8. Shots still left for the Boilermakers

Sunday's loss brought forth many questions about the state of Purdue's offense. All those were put to rest today with the 28-point difference.

#7. Powered by the cheers of the fans

Purdue Nation came through in showing support for the team. The Mackey Arena was filled to the brim with fans singing and dancing as the boys completely ran through their opponents.

#6. The man of the hour

While Zach Edey was the highest scorer, the night belonged to Camden Heide. He entered the game averaging 3.0 points but was 7-of-7 from the field, making four 3-pointers. Coach Matt Painter gave high praises for Heide:

“He’s [Heide] did a good job just playing to his strengths, taking what’s given him and not forcing anything. He stayed with himself. He’s kept a great attitude and you see the upside there.”

The freshman, however, directed the paise to point guard Braden Smith.

“[Smith] tells me to be ready to shoot to get his assist numbers up. When you have teammates around you that give you confidence, it’s a lot easier to play,” Heide said.

#5. No mercy to slackers

Forward Mason Gillis played 18 minutes and scored nine points with six rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and beyond the arc. This was not enough for the fan, though.

#4. No mercy to slackers - part 2

Fletcher Loyer played for 24 minutes but scored just two points with two rebounds, five assists and two steals. The guard also shot 0-of-2 from the field and the 3-point line.

#3. Doomed from the start

Things did not look good for Rutgers even before the game tipped off. The Scarlet Knights' defensive strength, Mawot Mag, was reported to be sidelined. Maybe this could explain why their defense was so bad. Rutgers has fallen off the defensive ranking, currently occupying No. 31 in the league.

#2. The third musketeer for Purdue

Besides Edey and Heiden, Lance Jones also put his best foot forward. The guard scored 17 points shouldering the responsibility.

#1. No strategy stands against the best

Over the years, Purdue has incurred the mockery of all. But with last night's win, they may be able to silence some of them. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell also gave his flowers despite the loss:

“We're one of the best defensive teams in the country and today we didn't have any answers. They went inside, they made free throws, they had 3s. They're tough here at home and after a loss, they were motivated. They were excellent and took advantage of any little mistake we made."

With this win, Purdue is on the right track once again. They face Michigan next on Sunday at Crisler Center.

