Top 10 UNC memes cracking up the internet after NC State thrash Tar Heels in ACC tournament

The ACC Tournament finals tipped off on Saturday between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack. No. 4 UNC went home empty-handed after it lost 84-76 in a game that the No. 10 Wolfpack mostly dominated.

This was NC State's first conference tournament title win since 1987, and it automatically gained a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

An emotional Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts later said to the media:

“Winning five games in five nights is a miracle. We’ve got to get some rest because, guess what, we’re going to the NCAA tournament.” (via AP)

The Tar Heels are projected as a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance and the internet did not go easy on them after the loss. Here are some of our picks of the memes going viral on X.

Top 10 UNC memes cracking up the internet

#10 Third time's the charm??

In the previous two regular season matchups between the two, UNC took home wins on both occasions and fans expected a similar story would unfold. That, however, did not happen.

#9 Expect the unexpected

UNC went into the game confident of a victory, but a few fumbles and poor performances from the team, except RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, cost them the win.

#8 The showstoppers! The stars of the night!!

DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne led the Wolfpack with 20 and 29 points, respectively. Mohamed Diarra added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

#7 When you are synonymous with fumbling the bag

While some fans may have expected any win, many others, knowing the general history of UNC choking in the end, expected this result. The last time the Tar Heels won a conference championship was in 2016.

#6 Where are your players when you need them?

Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan contributed just 10 and eight points respectively while playing 34 minutes. This is not a good look for a team projected to be a top seed in March Madness.

#5 The team's hopes come crumbling down, like dominoes

Some teams on bubble watch like Pittsburgh and Virginia just lost their bids to the NCAA Tournament, thanks to UNC. The Wolfpack was not the only one to do this as others like New Mexico, Oregon and Temple also moved forward with their bids to March Madness.

#4 When your rival's loss is all you need to boost your day

Duke exited the tournament after a 74-69 loss to NC State on Thursday. While it lost its automatic bid to the Big Dance, the Blue Devils, like the Tar Heels, have enough regular season wins to cement a spot.

#3 A victory long time in the making

Since 2017, when Kevin Keatts took over as the head coach, the Wolfpack have not won any postseason titles and their two NCAA appearances usually ended in the first round. In his seventh season at NC State, Keatts has finally brought home a title.

#2 Is it time for Davis to pack his bags?

Coach Hubert Davis has not been able to bring in the results for UNC and, per usual, some fans have begun speculating about his future.

#1 When you watch the house you built, come down

The Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams was in attendance and let's just say he was not happy with the Tar Heels' performance or coach Hubert Davis's strategies. Before the game began, Williams was confident of his former team's win.

