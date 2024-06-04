Top 2024 NBA Draft prospects Reed Sheppard & Donovan Clingan announce new partnership with $84.5 billion restaurant chain

Donovan Clingan and Reed Sheppard are two top NBA prospects going into the draft this year. While Sheppard made his name with the Kentucky Wildcats in just his freshman season in 2023-24, Clingan had a longer and more dominant career with the UConn Huskies. Both now stand at the cusp of entering the NBA and have recently announced partnerships with the same company.

Clingan took to Instagram to share a snap of himself enjoying a meal from Chipotle. The caption of the post suggested that he was entering into a partnership with the $84.5 billion restaurant chain. The former Huskies center wrote:

“Getting ready for the next step with Chipotle. #chipotlepartner.”

In addition to Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard also shared a similar post announcing his partnership with the restaurant giant. He shared a snap of himself getting out of a food joint with a goodie bag in his hand.

“Team Chipotle. #chipotlepartner,” Reed Sheppard captioned the post.

Sheppard was a consensus four-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2023 recruitment class. He had a great season with the Wildcats, earning the SEC Freshman of the Year honor for his exploits. He decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft at the end of the 2023-24 season.

As for Clingan, he won two national titles with the Huskies during his time in East Hartford. The Connecticut native still had two years of eligibility left but decided to forgo it at the end of the 2023 season and enter the draft.

Donovan Clingan names one player that he found hard to play against

Donovan Clingan might have won two national titles while playing for UConn, but he hfaced his fair share of hardships. He recently opened up about a player who he found hard to play against, and that player was Purdue's Zach Edey. Here is what the former Husky said (via HoopsHype):

“He rebounds the ball at both ends at a high level. It was really hard to play against him. I want to go up against the best at the highest stage, so being able to go against Zach was an honor.”

According to Clingan, Edey has the size, strength, physicality and scoring ability. He played against Boilermakers star during their clash in the national championship game in March this year. While the Huskies won, Edey left a lasting impression on Clingan’s mind.

