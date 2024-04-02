Top 3 Angel Reese trash-talking moments of all time ft. taunting $3.1 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are set to share the court once again as the LSU Tigers face the Iowa Hawkeyes in an Elite Eight matchup. It will serve as a rematch of last year's national title game, where the Tigers forward famously taunted the Hawkeyes guard late in the 102-85 victory.

While Reese has shared that the trash talking is just her competitive nature, she has been under fire for the incident ever since. Here's a look at her top three trash-talking moments of all time ahead of the rematch between the two stars.

Top 3 Angel Reese trash-talking moments of all time

#1: Trash-talking Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese played a vital role in the LSU Tigers capturing their first national title in program history last season as she was named the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. In six NCAA Tournament games, she averaged 21.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 70.6% from three-point range.

Her dominant play, however, was overlooked by her trash-talking Caitlin Clark, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $3.1 million, according to On3 Sports.

ESPN shared footage of the moment where Reese used John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' gesture to Clark, while also pointing at her ring finger:

#2: Trash-talking the Tennessee Volunteers

During a late season SEC matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, Angel Reese was trash-talking her opponents at the free-throw line. While it is unclear which player the two-time first-team All-American was talking to, she was not thrilled with whoever she was addressing.

X user @jnsanchez shared footage, while captioning the post:

"Angel Reese trash talk got me dying🤣🤣🤣 "Who you talking to? You can't be talking to me. Watch your mouth. I'll violate your a**. How many points you got? Oh, alright. F**k is wrong with you." Don't mess with folks from the DMV. 😭"

#3: Trash-talking UCLA coach

Angel Reese was involved in a back-and-forth with a UCLA Bruins assistant coach in the handshake line following the LSU Tigers' 78-69 Sweet Sixteen victory. She was seen telling the coach to watch their mouth.

While it is unclear exactly what led to the disagreement, Reese suggested that the assistant coach was 'talking a little crazy'.

