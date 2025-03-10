 "Top 3 are so fraudulent" "Duke about to make a run": College hoops fans react to latest AP Top 25 Poll as Blue Devils dethrone Auburn

Auburn's run at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll rankings has come to an end as Duke claimed the top spot in the latest rankings, released on Monday. The Tigers didn't end their season on a high, dropping their final two games, while the Blue Devils finished strong, winning eight-straight to end their season.

With the latest rankings came fans' opinions, and they were quick to jump onto social media to let their thoughts be heard. Check out some of the reactions to the new No. 1 below.

"So last year it was all about quad 1 wins and this year it's about what color your jersey is because Duke can't even touch Auburns quad 1 record I hate auburn as much as anybody but come on now Duke is not as good as every body says they are they may make it to rnd 2," one fan commented.

"Duke about to make a run," another wrote.

"Top 3 are so fraudulent it’s unbelievable," another fan commented.

"Auburn still going to be the #1 overall seed in the ncaa tournament!" one fan wrote.

"I’m not surprised. With Auburn going down in OT. And Duke coming back and crushing North Carolina. They’re unstoppable," another commented.

"Would love to see Houston or Duke record if they played Alabama or auburn schedule. What a joke," another fan wrote.

Duke claims No. 1 AP Top 25 spot

The Tigers have dropped the AP Top 25 No. 1 ranking to Duke. Auburn's six-game winning streak ended with a road loss to Texas A&M, followed by a heartbreaking overtime defeat against Alabama on Saturday. Auburn is now at 3 in the poll, with Houston at No. 2.

Despite this, Auburn still holds the top seed in the SEC tournament and remains in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Their biggest competitor for that spot is Duke, which has climbed to No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll but still needs to secure its position.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season at 28-3, dominating the ACC. They wrapped up the season with an 82-69 victory over North Carolina, sweeping their rivalry series. Duke also led the nation in scoring margin, averaging a 22.1-point gap per game, and lost only one conference matchup.

For Duke to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, it must continue its dominant run in Charlotte without a single slip-up. At the same time, Auburn would need an early exit in the SEC tournament in Nashville. It’s possible, but everything has to go perfectly for Duke to make it happen.

