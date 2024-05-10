Top 3 reasons why Reed Sheppard could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Reed Sheppard had a strong true freshman season as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats. The four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He appeared in 33 games, making five starts, while shooting 53.6% from the field, 52.1% from three-point range and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

Sheppard was named SEC Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SEC. He declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on April 18. With the draft set for June 26 and 27 - just over a month and a half away - and the draft lottery set for May 12, his future will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at three reasons why he could be a lottery pick.

Why Reed Sheppard could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

#1: His production

Reed Sheppard was able to produce at a high level during the 2023-24 season despite coming off the bench.

On a roster stacked with guards - Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, D.J. Wagner - Sheppard still produced. His ability to produce both with and without the ball in his hands should translate to the next level. Furthermore, his outside shooting would be a useful skill to any team in the league.

#2: His potential

While Reed Sheppard may not have the most potential in the 2024 NBA Draft, he still has plenty of upside. The former Kentucky Wildcats guard is just 19 years old;- he will turn 20 years old a few days before the 2024 NBA Draft.

Sheppard did not have the opportunity to showcase his full potential on a roster that was filled with talent. He will likely have that opportunity at the next level, provided that he lands with a rebuilding lottery team.

#3: His floor

There are several prospects with higher ceilings than Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft. He does, however, have one of the highest floors in the upcoming draft class.

With the class generally considered to be one of the weaker classes in recent memory - with no player expected to develop into a superstar - drafting a player with a high floor makes a lot of sense. Even if Sheppard fails to reach his full potential, he should still be a high-level role player for years to come.