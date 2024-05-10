Zach Edey had a strong four-year career with the Purdue Boilermakers. The three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game. He appeared in 138 games, making 108 starts, while shooting 62.1% from the field and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

Edey had the best year of his career in 2023-24, averaging 25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.3 spg and 2.2 bpg in 32.0 mpg while shooting 62.3% from the field and 71.1% from the free-throw line. He was named National Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He announced on Feb. 26 that he would forgo the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 pandemic and enter the 2024 NBA draft.

With the draft set for June 26-27 and the draft lottery set for Sunday, his future will become more clear in the coming weeks. Take a look at three reasons why he could be a lottery pick below.

Top 3 reasons why Zach Edey could be a lottery pick in 2024 NBA draft

#1, His production

Zach Edey was able to produce at a high level throughout his collegiate career. While there have been questions about how his game will translate to the next level, what cannot be denied is his production at the collegiate level.

Every player who has been a two-time consensus National Player of the Year has been selected No. 1. While Edey is unlikely to be selected that high, he could still be a lottery pick.

#2, His floor

While Zach Edey, who is 7-foot-4, is not viewed as a prospect filled with upside, he has a solid floor as a low-post threat. There are valid questions about his pick-and-roll defense, but he appears – at worst – to be a player who can produce at a high rate in short spurts.

#3, Weak draft class

The 2024 NBA draft class does not have any consensus elite prospects. While teams generally draft for potential, that may not be the case this year. Teams could opt to draft for immediate production in what is generally considered one of the weakest draft classes in recent memory. Zach Edey could benefit from the general lack of talent and depth in this year's class.