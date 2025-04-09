"Pookie for life": Paige Bueckers, Kamorea Arnold & more UConn stars react to Aubrey Griffin's snaps from national championship game 

UConn women's basketball forward Aubrey Griffin ended her college basketball career with a national championship after the Huskies defeated the defending champion South Carolina on Sunday. She posted a series of photos of herself and teammates from the game on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Huskies senior's teammates, including Paige Bueckers, Kamorea Arnold and Kaitlyn Chen, took to the comments section to adore her photos.

"Pookie for life," fifth-year guard Bueckers wrote.

"Twinn 🥹🥹," Huskies freshman Morgan Cheli wrote.

"🥹My bookie butt🥹," sophomore guard Arnold wrote.

UConn WBB players hype Aubrey Griffin's IG post. Image via @aubrey.griffin44

Here are comments from other UConn players hyping Griffin's Instagram post.

"Aubs!!!!!🥹," Huskies sophomore Ashlynn Shade wrote.

"🤞🏼," senior Kaitlyn Chen wrote.

"You are so deserving of everything man❤️," UConn alum Nika Muhl wrote.

UConn WBB players hype Aubrey Griffin's IG post. Image via @aubrey.griffin44

Like Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin played her last college basketball game on Sunday, scoring only two points in five minutes. However, her final year as a UConn player was plagued with injuries, leaving her sidelined for most of the season.

Griffin returned to the court for the first time since her injury on March 24, tallying the four points, one rebound and one assist in her final game in Gampel Pavilion.

Paige Bueckers expected to be 2025 WNBA draft's No. 1 pick

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, to be selected by Dallas Wings next week. The UConn star will enter the draft as a national championship winner with the Huskies.

Buecker's extended collegiate career was plagued with injuries, including missing the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL. But the flip side is that she will enter the draft with a better experience than an average rookie. At 23, Bueckers has played at the highest levels in women's collegiate basketball, making the Final Four in each of her four seasons on the court and ending her college career with the national title.

If she goes to the Wings, she would join Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas' leading scorer last season, who ranked second in the WNBA in points (22.2 per game) and 10th in assists (5.3). Bueckers would become a replacement for the Wings' second-leading scorer, Satou Sabally, who moved to the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason.

