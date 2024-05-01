Top 5 basketball players who could return to North Carolina State for 2024-25 season ft. RJ Davis 

The North Carolina Tar Heels stood first in the ACC Conference with a 29-8 record this season, followed by Duke and Virginia. Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis, who was awarded ACC Coach of the Year, is reconstructing the roster for the season ahead.

Hubert recently recruited one of the top 3-point shooters last season, Cade Tyson. Harrison Ingram, Zach Edey, Jamal Shead, Tristen Newton and Dalton Knecht have all declared for the NBA draft in June.

Furthermore, James Okonkwo won't be returning to the program either while Armando Bacot, Paxson Wojcik and Cormac Ryan have exhausted their college eligibility. Having said that, here are some of the top players that could return to the Tar Heels next season.

Top basketball players who could return to North Carolina Tar Heels next season

#1. RJ Davis

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina

RJ Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. He posted a field goal percentage of 42.8% and shot 39.8% from 3-point range. Davis has played in 138 games for the program and was named ACC Player of the Year.

He was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020 and has been the pillar of the Tar Heels’ success in topping the Conference this season.

#2. Seth Trimble

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina

Trimble entered his name in the transfer portal this year but withdrew after 14 days. After returning to North Carolina Tar Heels, Seth said on the "Carolina Insider" podcast:

“Ultimately, I am a Tar Heel at heart.”

Seth Trimble averaged 5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 0.9 apg this season.

#3. Elliot Cadeu

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina

The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 4.1 apg this season. He had a 41.7% field goal percentage and shot 18.9% from 3-point range. Elliot was a five-star recruit and his playmaking skills blend nicely with RJ Davis’ offense.

#4. Jalen Washington

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Practice

Washington averaged 3.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, and 0.2 apg and posted a 31.6% field goal percentage. He appeared in just 23 of 37 games but is likely to see increased minutes at the Tar Heel camp this season.

#5. Jae’Lyn Withers

Alabama v North Carolina

The 6-foot-9 forward has one final year of eligibility remaining. He spent three seasons with Louisville, but at North Carolina, Withers played in all 37 games this season and was in the starting lineup thrice. He averaged 4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 0.6 apg.

