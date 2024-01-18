Top 5 college basketball players with highest NIL deals in 2024 ft. Bronny James

NIL deals have taken the high school and college sports world by storm as amateur athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Several athletes stand out due to the compensation that they have received despite their amateur status.

Take a look at the five players with the largest NIL valuations in college basketball below.

Top 5 college basketball players with the highest NIL valuation in 2024

#1: USC Trojans guard Bronny James

Bronny James has the highest NIL valuation in college basketball and the highest in the nation, regardless of sport. The Trojans guard has an NIL valuation of $5.8 million, according to On3.

The son of future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James has appeared in just nine of the Trojans' 17 games after suffering cardiac arrest in July. He has averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.1 blocks per game as a true freshman. James has shot 34.8% from the field, 23.1% from three-point range and 64.3% from the free-throw line.

#2: LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese

Angel Reese has the second-highest NIL valuation in college basketball and the sixth-highest in the nation. Per On3, the LSU Tigers forward has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million.

Reese has averaged 20.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.0 spg and 0.7 bpg this season while shooting 50.6% from the field and 73.6% from the free-throw line. In her four-year college career, she has averaged 18.9 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.3 bpg while shooting 50.9% from the field and 70.3% from the free-throw line.

#3: Austin Peay Governors guard Hansel Enmanuel

Hansel Enmanuel has the third-highest NIL valuation in college basketball and the 15th-highest in the nation. On3 values the Austin Peay Governors guard at $1.2 million.

Enmanuel has averaged 2.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.1 bpg this season while shooting 73.1% from the field. In his two-year college career, he has averaged 1.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.7 bpg while shooting 63.5% from the field.

#4: LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'jae Johnson has the fourth-highest NIL valuation in college basketball and the 16th-highest in the nation. According to On3, the LSU Tigers guard has an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

Johnson has averaged 13.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.5 spg and 0.9 bpg this season while shooting 51.8% from the field, 32.4% from three-point range and 72.4% from the free-throw line.

In her two-year college career, she has averaged 11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.8 bpg while shooting 45.5% from the field, 32.8% from three-point range and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

#5: Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain

Jared McCain has the fifth-highest NIL valuation in college basketball and the 19th-highest in the nation. Per On3, the Duke Blue Devils guard has an NIL valuation of $1.0 million.

McCain has averaged 11.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.7 apg and 0.9 spg as a true freshman. He has shot 44.9% from the field, 42.0% from three-point range and 84.0% from the free-throw line.