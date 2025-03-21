Top 5 fascinating mascots in NCAA men's/women's basketball tournament 2025 ft. the Oregon Ducks, Zippy and more

March Madness is here and aside from expecting the best basketball among college teams, the spectacle from other aspects of the frenzy, such as the mascots, are what makes the tournament a colorful one.

Every year, as the players go head-to-head on the court battling for supremacy, there is a subtle yet obvious battle courtside among mascots. Only a few of these mascots get to leave a mark in the hearts of the spectators.

These animated characters are given funnily-looking, yet colorful attires that catch the eye, while they also get to have cool, or in some cases, not-so-cool nicknames.

For the fans fascinated by the sight of these characters, we have made a list of the top five fascinating mascots across the men's and women’s bracket in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Fascinating mascots in NCAA men's/women's basketball tournament 2025

Akron Zips - Zippy

Zippy, the University of Akron’s mascot, has been the school’s official symbol since May 1, 1953.

She made history in 2007 by winning the national Capital One Mascot of the Year Challenge. She continues to stand out as Ohio’s only native kangaroo, a pioneering female mascot, and the owner of her own NIL deal.

Xavier Musketeers - D'Artagnan and the Blue Blob

Xavier’s two mascots, D’Artagnan and the Blue Blob, bring school spirit, but the Blue Blob is the real fan favorite.

Designed as a kid-friendly alternative to D’Artagnan, the Blue Blob is fun, huggable and full of energy. It has become a Cincinnati icon, as recognizable as Over-the-Rhine and Skyline Chili.

St. John’s Red Storm - Johnny Thunderbird

The school introduced the Thunderbird mascot in 2009, 15 years after changing its nickname from Redmen to Red Storm.

The Thunderbird is a "mythological spirit of thunder and lightning" that some Native American groups believe takes the form of a great bird.

UC San Diego Tritons - King Triton

San Diego’s mascot, King Triton, wears a crown, carries a three-pronged trident, and has a bearded, smiling face. Greek mythology describes a Triton as the son of Poseidon and a sea warrior with the lower body of a fish.

The Triton signifies San Diego’s strong connection to the ocean, as its campus in La Jolla is near the Pacific and is home to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Oregon Ducks - The Oregon Duck (Oregon)

With an interesting history of getting into fights, the Oregon Duck is one of the most fascinating mascots present in this year's March Madness.

The Duck has been seen throwing jibes on social media, and we anticipate he has many other tricks up his sleeves during the NCAA Tournament.

