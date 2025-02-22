Top 5 men's coaches in Naismith National Coach of the Year watchlist feat. Rick Pitino 

Honoring the most outstanding men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball coaches, the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award was introduced in 1987. With UConn's Dan Hurley winning in 2024 for leading the Huskies to a dominant season, it's time for a new winner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Top 5 Men's Coaches in Naismith National Coach of the Year Watchlist ft. Rick Pitino

#1. Bruce Pearl, Auburn Tigers

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Auburn Tigers men's basketball is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, thanks to the guidance of Bruce Pearl. He has been the mastermind for Auburn's success this season after the first-round exit in the previous NCAA tournament. Auburn has an overall record of 24-2 and sits in the No. 1 position in the SEC.

Ad

Bruce Pearl started the season with important strategic decisions like retaining key players, including National Player of the Year contender Johni Broome. He has focused on Broome's strategic adjustments, such as occasionally positioning him as a power forward. Moreover, he has also effectively integrated freshman point guard Tahaad Pettiford.

#2. Pat Kelsey, Louisville Cardinals

Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

In his debut season at Louisville, Pat Kelsey has revitalized the program. He has guided the Cardinals to a 20-6 overall record as they sit No. 3 in the ACC. He took over from Kenny Payne and has overcome many challenges since then.

Ad

He had to face serious issues including season-ending injuries to key players like Kasean Pryor and Koren Johnson. However, his hard work and determination have positioned Louisville for a return to the NCAA tournament.

#3. Rick Pitino, St. John's Red Storm

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at St. John - Source: Imagn

This is Rick Pitino's second year at St. John's and he has turned things around for them. Currently, the Red Storm sits No. 1 in the Big East with an overall record of 23-4 and has won every game at home (16-0). The feat achieved by Pitino hasn't been part of Red Storm's history for decades.

Ad

Pitino has worked on a disruptive defense and dominance on the boards has been the key to their success. Most importantly, Red Storm has achieved its highest win total since the 1999-2000 season. They have also achieved a Top 10 national ranking for the first time in 25 years.

#4. Todd Golden, Florida Gators

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Florida - Source: Imagn

Todd Golden has transformed the Gators into a formidable force in his third year in the program. They sit No. 2 in the SEC and have also won a game against the No. 1 Tennessee (73-43). This was also their first home victory against a top-ranked team. Golden's adeptness in player development and his strategic acumen have played a key role in making them legitimate national title contenders.

Ad

#5. Dennis Gates, Missouri Tigers

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Dennis Gates comes as a blessing for the Missouri Tigers. He has guided them to NCAA tournament contention after a dismal 8-24 record last season. He has been strategically smart while recruiting, adding players like Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins.

Ad

He has also developed returning talent such as sophomore point guard Antony Robinson II. His leadership has also guided them to important victories and made them a strong contender on Selection Sunday.

Which coach do you think has stood out the most this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here