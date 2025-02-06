Top 5 men's college basketball games to watch this weekend ft. Alabama vs. Arkansas

This weekend, men's college basketball features a slate of compelling matchups that promise to impact conference standings and national rankings. Teams like Alabama and Arkansas will go head-to-head, with other stellar matchups in tow.

Top 5 college basketball games to watch this weekend

No. 3 Alabama vs. Arkansas

On Saturday, Alabama and Arkansas will clash at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, in an SEC showdown. Alabama’s high-octane offense will be put to the test by Arkansas’s stout defense.

No. 2 Duke vs. Clemson

Duke will take on Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday in a pivotal ACC matchup. Under the leadership of coach Jon Scheyer, Duke continues its pursuit of conference dominance, However, Clemson will look to capitalize on its home-court advantage to pull off a statement win.

With both teams eyeing strong NCAA tournament positioning, this game carries significant postseason implications.

No. 11 Marquette vs. Creighton

Marquette and Creighton will face off at the CHI Health Center Omaha in a crucial Big East clash. Both teams are in the hunt for the conference title, with Marquette’s dynamic offense set to be tested by Creighton’s disciplined defense.

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn

In a highly anticipated SEC showdown, Florida and Auburn will square off on Sunday at the Neville Arena. Florida aims to assert itself as a legitimate contender in the SEC while trying to hand Auburn its first conference loss of the season.

Auburn enters the game as the top-ranked team in the nation, thanks to a blend of high-scoring offense and stifling defense. However, Florida’s well-rounded squad will look to disrupt the Tigers' rhythm to pull off an upset.

With both teams vying for top positions in the SEC standings, this game holds significant importance for their NCAA tournament aspirations and seeding.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Arizona

Arizona will host Texas Tech in an exciting conference matchup at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona, known for its up-tempo offense and dynamic playmakers, will face a tough challenge against Texas Tech, a team that prides itself on hard-nosed defense and gritty play.

With both teams seeking to bolster their tournament résumés, this game promises to be a tightly contested battle with significant postseason implications.

