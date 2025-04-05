"Top 5 pick" "We'll miss you goat": College hoops fans show love to Derik Queen following NBA Draft announcement

Derik Queen has decided to enter this year's NBA draft, after playing one season of collegiate basketball at Maryland. The guard made the announcement to go pro on Friday night, and fans showed their love to the Terrapins star.

Some suggested that Queen could go as an early first-round pick at this year's NBA draft.

"Top 5 pick," one tweeted.

"DQ should be drafted in the top 10 of the NBA draft. #terps #NBA," a user commented.

"If he is hearing top 10 from scouts and agent’s then yeah, go get the bag. But if not, stay 1 more and polish up," another added.

A few also posted emotional farewell messages for the Maryland star, wishing him well on his journey to the big league.

"We'll miss you goat @derikqueen1," a fan wrote.

"Thanks for a wonderful season. Go be great!" another added.

"Proud of you kid! @derikqueen1 officially got a guy to follow in the league with bron on his way out!" a fan commented.

Queen's decision to declare for the draft comes just a week after Maryland exited the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins, who made their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2016, lost to top-seed Florida.

Derik Queen projected as a top-10 pick for 2025 NBA draft

NCAA Basketball: Maryland Terrapins star Derik Queen - Source: Imagn

Per reports, Derik Queen is projected as a top-10 pick in this year's NBA draft. Some also believe that he could go as early as the No. 5 pick.

Queen enjoyed a fabulous 2024-25 season at Maryland. He led the team with 16.5 points per game along with 9.0 rebounds.

Queen was named as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and also earned NABC All-District First Team, All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman selections.

This year's NBA draft will be held between June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Queen will be hoping to hear his name called out in the first round of the event.

