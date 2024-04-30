Top 5 sleepers Saint Mary's should target from the College Basketball transfer portal

The Saint Mary's Gaels lost its top performers Aidan Mahaney, Chris Howell and Joshua Jefferson to UConn, UC San Diego and Iowa State, respectively. Alex Ducas has exhausted his college eligibility.

There is a huge void in the line-up now and coach Randy Bennett is actively exploring the transfer portal for new talent. Here are some of our choices.

5 sleepers Saint Mary's should target from the transfer portal

#1 Deivon Smith

His senior season at the Utah Utes saw Deivon Smith average 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting at 46.7%. This was a huge improvement from his previous seasons, and it makes the guard a perfect replacement for Mahaney.

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Colorado vs Utah

Smith is an all-around player who can manage both sides of the court. Saint Mary's current roster has few experienced players and Deivon Smith would be a great addition.

#2 Norchad Omier

The Nicaraguan forward averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 55.2%.

He is another experienced senior who can contribute immensely from the get-go. In a team with inexperienced freshmen, Norchad Omier is an asset in helping develop the talent as well.

The forward led the Miami Hurricanes in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals while recording 27 double-digit scoring outings and 21 with 15-plus points. He also had 15 or more rebounds on three occasions.

#3 Wooga Poplar

The junior guard started in 29 games played at Miami this season and averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Miami (FL)

Wooga Poplar scored double-figures in 21 of 29 games and had a six-game double-digit scoring streak. The guard is the perfect addition for Saint Mary's, who lack a proper point guard.

#4 Max Shulga

In his lone senior season with the VCU Rams, Max Shulga averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He has an outstanding range and shot 44.6%, including 41.5% from the three-point range.

NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship-Duquesne v Virginia Commonwealth

Besides his scoring, Shulga is also a great playmaker and could easily find his spot in the Saint Mary's roster.

#5 Ezra Ausar

The sophomore forward was third in scoring at East Carolina averaging 11.4 points in 26.3 minutes of playtime, shooting at 51.4%, including 37.5% from the three-point range.

During his freshman season, Ezra Ausar was named to the AAC All-Freshman team averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

NCAA Basketball: East Carolina at Florida Atlantic

While he can deliver immediately, having started in 24 of the 32 games, Ausar also has room for expanding his skills and can grow with the team through his remaining college eligibility years.

Who are your picks for the Gaels' roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

