Top 5 three-point shooters in men’s college basketball in 2023-2024 ft. Koby Brea

The 2023-2024 college basketball campaign is in full swing as the regular season has passed the midway point and conference play is underway. Three-point shooting has become an essential part of the game, even at the collegiate level.

Here's a look at the five best three-point shooters in men’s college basketball in 2023-2024.

5 best three-point shooters in men’s college basketball

#1: Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea

Statistically, Koby Brea has been the best three-point shooter in men’s college basketball this season. The Dayton Flyers guard is shooting 47.9% from three-point range.

Brea is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while also shooting 50.0% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line. He has shot 41.4% from three-point range in his four-year college career.

#2: Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears

Mark Sears has been right on Koby Brea's tail for the title of the best three-point shooter in men’s college basketball this season. The Alabama Crimson Tide guard is shooting 47.8% from three-point range.

Sears is averaging 19.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while also shooting 53.3% from the field and 83.2% from the free-throw line. He has shot 38.3% from three-point range in his four-year college career.

#T-3: Fairfield Stags guard Brycen Goodine

Brycen Goodine is also in the mix for taking home the three-point shooting title this season, as he has connected on 47.6% of his triples.

The Fairfield Stags guard is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while also shooting 51.0% from the field and 75.8% from the free-throw line. He has shot 37.8% from three-point range in his five-year college career.

#4: Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar

Wooga Poplar has also knocked down 47.6% of his three-point attempts this season.

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while also shooting 48.8% from the field and 85.0% from the free-throw line. He has shot 39.4% from three-point range in his five-year college career.

#5: BYU Cougars guard Trevin Knell

Trevin Knell rounds out the top five as he has knocked down 47.0% of his three-point attempts this season.

The BYU Cougars guard is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while also shooting 50.7% from the field and 65.4% from the free-throw line. He has shot 41.0% from three-point range in his four-year college career.