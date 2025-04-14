Top 5 times USC star Kiki Iriafen wowed her fans with her glamorous outfits on IG

USC star Kiki Iriafen is one of the most beautiful college basketball players in the NCAA circuit. The Trojans forward has turned heads several times on Instagram with her glamorous outfits. Let's take a look at five instances her stunning outfits caught the attention of fans on the platform.
Patterned dress for graduation
Iriafen rocked this patterned gown for one of her graduation shoots, paying tribute to her Nigerian roots.
Fans in the comments attested to the beauty of the gown and the forward herself.
White one piece for graduation
Iriafen rocked different dresses for her graduation shoot, and one of them was this white one piece that was combined with a pair of heels.
This outfit got the fans drooling, with some of the comments pointing out that Iriafen was a star with talent, beauty, and brains.
Night out in a glowing gown
Iriafen showed off her beauty once again in this multi-coloured gown that she rocked a for a night out.
The forward did not write a worded caption, but it did not stop fans from drooling over the dress.
Custom minidress after USC debut
This particular one was clearly one of Iriafen's favourite outfits as seen in the caption of the video.
"Pardon my French but this dress," she wrote in the caption
She styled the dress from her debut for the Trojans, with her name boldly written in the front.
Pleated suit skirt outfit
This outfit is pinned to her Instagram page, signifying that it was one of her favourite ones.
Iriafen looked stunning in this outfit and fans could not get enough of it.
Iriafen has been projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The forward spent five years playing college basketball across two programs. She played for the Stanford Cardinals from 2021 to 2024, before moving to USC for her senior year in 2024-25.
Following the injury to Juju Watkins during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Iriafen stepped up. In a matchup with Mississippi State, she scored 36 points, which is the highest total scored by a USC player in an NCAA Tournament game.
She finished her senior season with an average of 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, with 49% shooting.
Iriafen scored a total of 1,071 points and had 605 rebounds during her college career. Her best performance was a 41-point display against Iowa State in March of 2024.
The 22-year-old has been predicted to land at the Golden State Valkyries, who are set to make their first draft pick in franchise history this year. The Washington Mystic is also a potential destination.
Kiki Iriafen shows off new hair colour during Empire State visit
Iriafen went on a city tour of New York City on the morning of the 2025 WNBA draft along with other draft prospects. She was pictured along with expected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, TCU’s Hailey Van Lith, Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, and others, in the Empire State Building, which included part of the tour.
The draft prospects took some group selfies and made several videos at the Empire State building.
Iriafen rocked jeans shorts with Timberland boots alongside her WNBA-branded hoodie.
However, the most notable thing in her fashion was not her outfit, but the color of her hair. Iriafen was known for the gold hair color she rocked during her college years, but it seems to be time for new beginnings.
