"Top to bottom, it’s as good as it gets": John Calipari gets real on playing in the SEC as longest-tenured head coach 

As the longest-tenured coach in the SEC, John Calipari offered a candid assessment of the conference’s depth this season following Arkansas’ 78-70 victory over Texas on Wednesday. Calipari emphasized the difficulty of competing in a league where no game is a guaranteed win.

“This is, maybe, one of the best leagues in history because of the top-to-bottom quality,” Calipari said, as per On3. “There’s no team on the schedule where you can say, ‘That’s a win.’

"Every game is a battle. LSU already beat us and you don’t look forward to playing South Carolina or anyone else. So, top to bottom, it’s as good as it gets.”

This year’s SEC is a highlight of the league’s growth and competitiveness. Of the 16 teams, 14 have appeared in the AP Top-25 rankings at some point, with nine currently ranked. Calipari, who has coached in the SEC since joining Kentucky in 2009, has witnessed the league’s evolution firsthand.

“I remember when only three SEC teams would make the tournament,” Calipari said. “I was pushing for five, even when we didn’t deserve it. Now, we’re talking about nine, 10, or even 12 teams being deserving. If you’re .500 in this league, you’re looking at a six or seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s how tough the SEC has become.”

The league’s competitive balance means even top teams face challenges, with records like 5-5 or 4-6 still reflecting strong tournament résumés due to the rigorous schedule.

“We’re all beating each other up,” Calipari said. “But if you’re breaking it down by the numbers, the SEC deserves those tournament spots.”

For Arkansas, the road to the NCAA Tournament isn’t guaranteed, but the Razorbacks are fighting to secure their place. Regardless, they’ll likely see several familiar SEC opponents in the tournament, underscoring the league’s dominance this season.

John Calipari’s Arkansas holds off Texas comeback for 78-70 victory

Arkansas secured a hard-fought 78-70 win over Texas on Wednesday night, surviving a second-half rally by the Longhorns. Despite leading by as many as 23 points, the Razorbacks found themselves battling to maintain control in the closing minutes.

A missed free throw by Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic with 41 seconds left gave Texas a chance to make it a one-possession game. However, an ill-advised pass by Texas guard Julian Terry sealed the win for Arkansas.

The victory marked Arkansas’ third win in their last four games and their second consecutive road triumph, signaling momentum as the team continued SEC play.

Guard Johnell Davis, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, continued his impressive stretch of performances, leading the Razorbacks with 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Davis turned up in the second half, sinking four 3-pointers to keep Arkansas ahead. Forward Adou Thiero also contributed 14 points, and guard D.J. Wagner added 13 points to round out Arkansas’ double-digit scorers.

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas Razorbacks' John Calipari - Source: Image via Imagn

On the opposing side, Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson showcased his scoring ability, leading all players with 25 points. However, his efficiency was a struggle, shooting just 6-of-22 from the field.

This matchup was the first meeting between Arkansas and Texas since the Longhorns joined the SEC. The Razorbacks’ strong start and defensive resilience was able to withstand Texas’ late push, setting the stage for a rematch in Fayetteville on Feb. 26.

Arkansas (14-8, 3-6 SEC) has turned its attention to an anticipated showdown against No. 3-ranked Alabama on Saturday. With back-to-back road wins and key contributions from players like Davis and Thiero, Arkansas is building confidence heading into the toughest stretch of their SEC schedule.

