Top Kansas Jayhawks to watch out for in the 2023 NBA Draft: A closer look at Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson

There are two Kansas Jayhawks who remained in the 2023 NBA draft as Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson both hope to hear their name called in Thursday's draft. Dick spent one year with the Jayhawks while Wilson was on the roster for four years.

Take a look at where both prospects could hear their name called.

How did Gradey Dick perform for the Kansas Jayhawks?

Gradey Dick joined the Kansas Jayhawks as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He was an immediate starter as a freshman. Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.2% from the field, 40.3% from three-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

He was named to the All-Big 12 second team, Big 12 All-Freshman team and Big 12 All-Newcomer team.

How did Jalen Wilson perform for the Kansas Jayhawks?

Jalen Wilson joined the Kansas Jayhawks as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He broke his ankle in his second game and was a medical redshirt as a freshman. Wilson bounced back by averaging 11.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 2.0 apg as a redshirt freshman.

He was named to the Big 12 All-Fresman and Big 12 All-Newcomer teams. Wilson helped the Jayhawks win the national championship in 2021-2022 as he averaged 11.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per agme. He was named third-team All-Big 12.

Wilson broke out last season, averaging 20.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.5 bpg. He was a consensus first-team All-American while also being named first-team All-Big 12. Wilson was named Big 12 Player of the Year and took home the Julius Erving Award as the nation's top small foward.

Where can Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson expect to hear their name called?

Gradey Dick is projected to be selected in the lottery portion of the 2023 NBA draft. His draft ceiling is likely in the top 10, while his floor is in the late-teens just outside of the lottery.

Jalen Wilson has a much wider range of possibilities. He could be selected near the end of the first round by a postseason team looking for a win-now contributor. If Wilson falls out of the first round, which many have projected, he could fall to the middle or end of the second round.

