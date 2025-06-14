Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears has entered the 2025 NBA draft, with a few mock drafts having him picked around the first round. The point guard opened up to SLAM magazine in a video released on Friday. In it, he not only worked out but also talked about how his dad gave up his basketball career.

His father, Jeremiah Fears Sr., previously played professionally overseas, and Jeremiah Jr. opened up on what his dad gave up for him and his brothers.

"My father played a huge role for me and my brothers," said Jeremiah Fears Jr. "He's been there in the journey every single step. He's been doing everything to put us in a position in the end of the day." (2:00 - 2:15)

"He sacrifices his basketball dreams to kinda help us pursue our dreams, so just being here kinda puts hope in us, put us in the situation now, so bless him," Jeremiah Fears Jr. added.

Jeremiah Fears Jr. is considered a top 10 prospect and has been working out with several NBA teams over the last few weeks. He is scheduled for a pre-draft workout with the Utah Jazz next week, with several other NBA teams also showing interest.

Fears, who is entering the NBA draft after just his freshman year at Oklahoma, averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on 43.4% from the field. Scouts have noted that he still needs to work on some aspects of his game, such as his three-point shooting, but he is seen as a solid scoring guard.

Mock Draft has Eastern Conference team drafting Jeremiah Fears in the top 10

There are already a lot of mock drafts coming out, and a lot of them have Fears in the top 10. In a June 11 mock draft by The Ringer, Fears was selected as a No. 8 overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Fears is considered one of the best ball handlers in his draft class, with a lot of teams needing a point guard like him at the moment, the Nets being one of them. He has already worked out with the Nets, which may also possibly use their eighth pick to get Duke freshman Kon Knueppel instead of Fears.

As a point guard, Fears has been compared to Jerryd Bayless, Scoot Henderson, Devin Harris and Jaden Ivey, and should he not be picked by Brooklyn, other teams are expected to snatch him up.

