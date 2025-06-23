Top prospect Tyran Stokes shares 5-word reaction as Notre Dame gets crowned Section 7 Bracket champions 

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, will enter his final year of high school basketball career next season. The 6-foot-8 small forward plays for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Knights won the Section 7 Huettner Bracket Championship. While Stokes did not play, he shared a post by Section 7 on his Instagram story with a five-word reaction as Notre Dame was crowned champions.
"Ion gotta say too much," Stokes captioned his story with a laughing emoji.
Here's the original post that featured highlights from Notre Dame's championship-winning game.
Last season, Stokes averaged 21.0 points at 54.0% shooting, 3.9 assists, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He leads the team in all the major stats, including points, assists, blocks and rebounds.
He led the Knights to a 28-8 record and a 5-2 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League. However, they were defeated by Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia's Harvard-Westlake in the final game.
The team was also knocked out in the regional finals round of the CIF state tournament after a 79-76 loss against Roosevelt.
Stokes has already won two gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Men's Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico and at the 2024 FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul.
He was also named in the 18-member roster for the U19 World Cup in Switzerland, after three days of training camp at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Top prospects from the classes of 2025 and 2026, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr., Christian Collins and Jason Crowe Jr. were also selected in the roster.
Which program has the highest chance of signing Tyran Stokes?
Tyran Stokes received interest from over 20 programs across the nation, including offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisville and more. According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Louisville leads the race to sign Stokes with a 32.6% chance.
They are followed by Kentucky with a 28.5% probability and Kansas with a 24.4% prediction. Other colleges have less than a 1% chance of signing Stokes.
Stokes still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.
