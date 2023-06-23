There are five UCLA Bruins who remained in the 2023 NBA draft as Jaime Jaquez Jr., Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark, Tyger Campbell and David Singleton all hope to hear their name called Thursday.

Take a look at where all five prospects could hear their name called.

How did each player perform with the UCLA Bruins?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. joined the UCLA Bruins as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. In four seasons, he averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field, 32.8% from 3-point range and 73.7% from the free-throw line.

He was named a consensus second-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023. He earned first-team Pac-12 honors in 2022 and 2023, second-team Pac-12 honors in 2021 and Pac-12 All-Defensive honors in 2021 and 2022.

Amari Bailey joined the Bruins as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He averaged 11.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.1 spg while shooting 49.5% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 69.8% from the free-throw line. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Fresman team.

Jaylen Clark joined the Bruins as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After having a limited role over his first two seasons, he broke out last year. Clark averaged 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg and 2.6 spg while shooting 48.1% from the field, 32.9% from 3-point range and 69.8% from the free-throw line.

He was named the Naismith, NABC and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Clark was named to the second-team All-Pac-12 as well while making the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2022 and 2023.

Tyger Campbell joined the Bruins as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. After tearing his ACL and redshirting his freshman season, he was a four-year starter. Campbell averaged 11.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.9 apg and 1.1 spg while shooting 40.2% from the field, 32.9% from 3-point range and 79.1% from the free-throw line. He was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 in each of his final three seasons.

David Singleton joined the Bruins as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He recevied limited playing time for most of his five-year career. Singleton made a career-high 16 starts last season, averaging 9.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.1 spg. He shot 43.0% from the field, 43.4% from 3-point range and 75.9% from the field during his collegiate career.

Where can the UCLA Bruins players expect to hear their name called?

The UCLA Bruins could wind up with anywhere from zero to two first-round picks. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Amari Bailey are both candidates to be selected near the end of the first round. Both players could wind up sliding to the middle of the second round, however.

Jaylen Clark will likely be a second-round pick. However, some projections have him going undrafted. Tyger Campbell and David Singleton are both unlikely to hear their name called and will look to catch on as undrafted free agents.

