“Transfer portal has crushed high school dreamers”: Hoops fans react to Rick Pitino’s reality check about St. John stars departing next season

Rick Pitino has been successful in his first season as head coach of the St. John's Red Storm. However, his team will take a hit in the transfer portal with three players leaving after the season.

Ad

Pitino evaluated the state of high school recruiting after St. John's beat then-No. 24 Creighton on Sunday. He named three players on the current squad who will depart, saying they can't be replaced with high school players.

"Well, we’re not recruiting any high school basketball players, not this year. We’ve already recruited Ruben [Prey], Lefty [Liotopoulos], Khaman [Maker]. We’re building from that. This year we’re not even looking at high school basketball plan because we’re losing Deivon [Smith], Kadary [Richmond] and Aaron [Scott]. You can’t replace them with high school kids," Pitino said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans reacted to Pitino's comments, being critical of the transfer portal and how it has impacted high school recruiting. Here are some of their reactions.

"The transfer portal has crushed high schoolers dreams. So unfortunate for the kids," one fan wrote.

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Rick Pitino. (Instagram)

"This is why the transfer portal is killing hs recruiting outside of the top guys," another remarked.

Ad

Fans react to social media posts involving Pitino. (Instagram)

"Crazy how this works now," one fan commented.

Ad

A fan reacts to a social media post involving Pitino. (Instagram)

Others foresee it to be the end of the "one and done" era while disputing Pitino's claim by naming Cooper Flagg as a key example of high school recruiting.

Ad

"The one and done era is coming to an end, which is actally really good for the game. Hopefully we eventually see players that are more developed physically, skilled, and most importantly mature," a fan wrote.

Fans react to social media posts involving Pitino. (Instagram)

"Cooper Flagg was a HS kid last year...," one fan said.

Ad

Fans react to social media posts involving Pitino. (Instagram)

"I ain't gone lie it's some highschool kids just as good as those guys. He probably just can't get the top guys," a fan stated.

Ad

FA fans react to social media posts involving Pitino. (Instagram)

What's next for Rick Pitino, St. John's

While the hardships in the NIL era continue, Rick Pitino has done well in his time with the No. 9 St. John's Red Storm so far.

Ad

St. John's has a 22-4 record on the season, being 13-2 in conference play. The Red Storm average 78.2 points on 44.7% shooting from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a 12.8 points margin per game.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way with 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds on shooting splits of 44.5% overall and 26.6% from downtown. Zuby Ejiofor comes next with 13.9 points and eight rebounds, while Kadary Richmond provides 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

After Wednesday's matchup against DePaul, Rick Pitino and the No. 10 Red Storm will next face the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 23 at noon ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here