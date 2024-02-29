Tre Mitchell injury update: John Calipari provides latest on Kentucky forward ahead of Arkansas matchup

It looks like the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats might be able to call Tre Mitchell to the court for their upcoming matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Mitchell was injured for the Wildcats' latest game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a 91-89 win on Tuesday.

Here's what UK coach John Calipari said about the player's condition when asked if he thought Mitchell would suit up against the Hogs:

"I think so, he’ll practice a couple days, and let’s see where he is.”

Assistant coach Chin Coleman also spoke about the ways they might work around a potential absence of the player on Saturday:

“We like our depth, and we like the ability to be able to play different ways. I think obviously having Tre’s experience and all of that stuff, he’s like a traffic cop out there for us: He kind of directs traffic by being a secondary ball handler, we put the ball in his hand, we play through him a lot, we trust him. ...

"We’ve just got to figure out different ways to play with or without (Mitchell), as we’ve done the whole season, figuring out ways to play without this guy, these two guys ... it’s kind of been like a musical chair type of thing for Coach Cal to kind of figure all this stuff out. I think for the most part he’s done a great job.”

Kentucky's win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs

In the 91-89 victory over Mississippi State, Reed Sheppard was the Kentucky Wildcats' top scorer, with 32 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Kentucky (20-8, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) is fifth in the SEC. They have No. 11 Auburn (21-6, 10-4) ahead of them and are tied with No. 24 Florida (20-8, 10-5).

Tre Mitchell's stats in 2023-24

Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points (150+ in the nation), 7.5 rebounds (128th in the nation) and 3.1 assists per game (150+ in the nation). His field-goal percentage stands at 49.7%.

The senior's last game was against the Ole Miss Rebels on Feb. 13, a 75-63 victory in which he scored five points and had six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.