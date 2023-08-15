Trentyn Flowers UNLV stats: Complete high school records, list of all accolades, and more

Trentyn Flowers, the former University of Louisville commit, recently decided to go pro. The 6-foot-8 forward/guard is unlike other players his size. The teen can shoot, dribble, rebound and create shots. He's a great rim protector as well, blocking the lane for guards.

Flowers changed his mind about college as he's going pro in the Australian league, NBL. The 18-year-old is more serious about pursuing his NBA dream, for which he has decided to prepare himself for the next level.

Flowers was a five-star prospect and was ranked 18th in the ESPN 100. Other than Louisville, Flowers received offers from USC, Michigan, Kansas, Illinois, Georgia Tech and more.

Expand Tweet

Playing for the Combine Academy, Trentyn Flowers averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.0% in his junior year. His size and insane athleticism help him stand out. He runs the transition like a guard, rebounds like a center, and pulls up from deep like a shooting guard. Still, there is some room for development.

Trentyn Flowers played for Jackson County High School, Sierra Canyon and Hunting Prep before his arrival at the Combine Academy. His father, Travis Flowers owns the Life and Basketball Academy. This gave him access to a complete facility, where he could practice for as long as he would like. And as his Jefferson County coach, Bryan Parker would say, Flowers is a gym rat.

Trentyn Flowers signed with the Adelaide 36ers

Trentyn Flowers has signed with the Adelaide 36ers, as he'll make his debut in the NBL24 season. Players like LaMelo Ball and 11 others took the same path, through which they would get directly drafted into the NBA.

Trentyn Flowers (Instagram)

Flowers has the skills and the size to compete in the NBL. While he will have to learn how to involve teammates, Flowers has a pretty good individual game. Being able to create his own shots, once settled, he will be a problem in Australia.

Trentyn Flowers (Instagram)

Flowers can only maintain the attention of scouts as long as he makes noise in Australia. It will be interesting to see how Flowers performs in the NBL, which he hopes will be the next step on his journey to the NBA.