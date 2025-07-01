Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, shares 4-word reaction following Koby Brea's NBA Draft pick 

Former Kentucky Wildcats star Koby Brea was drafted No. 41 overall by the Golden State Warriors before being included in a trade package deal that sent him to the Phoenix Suns. Brea played for the Wildcats for one season after spending four years with the Dayton Flyers.

Ad

Brea is represented by highly touted agent Erika Ruiz under the umbrella of Klutch Sports. NBA great Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza celebrated Ruiz's input in getting Brea drafted by reposting a graphic about her on Instagram stories, captioning it:

"The best Ina bizz."

Ariza's IG stories

Erika Ruiz has made a name for herself in the NBA after snagging stellar deals for NBA stars like Fred VanVleet with the Houston Rockets and Jarred Vanderbilt with the Lakers. She also represents five-star prospect and class of 2026 talent, Tajh Ariza.

Ad

Trending

Koby Brea praised for sharp shooting from deep

Koby Brea garnered a reputation as a sharp shooter from deep throughout his college basketball career, both with the Dayton Flyers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

After entering the transfer portal from Dayton to Kentucky last season, he went 93-of-214 (43.5%) and tied for the seventh most 3-pointers in a season in Wildcats history. Brea made 36 appearances for the Wildcats, averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 47%.

Ad

After the draft, Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory highlighted Brea's shooting as an asset and predicted that it would translate to the NBA.

“The one thing is he, obviously, he’s (Brea) proven during his entire career at Dayton and at Kentucky, how good he is shooting the ball,” Gregory said. “But every year he’s gotten better and better and added another dimension to the shooting.

Ad

“Where maybe early it was spot-ups, then it became off some pin downs and stagger screen actions, then it came off of actions off the dribble, then it was a little bit of the NBA, with the side-step 3’s and the step back 3’s. So that progression that we were able to evaluate and watch, was a big reason for us taking him. He is an NBA 3-point shooter.”

Koby Brea had said that one of the reasons he joined coach Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats is to improve his game and make him NBA-ready. His selection in the 2025 NBA draft ensured that the Wildcats' record of having a player picked in the draft continued since 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More