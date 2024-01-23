Trey Kaufman-Renn injury update: Purdue coach has latest on Boilermakers forward ahead of Michigan game

Purdue had good news ahead of Tuesday night's matchup at Michigan, as forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is ready to play and should be at the usual starting spot in the Boilermakers lineup.

Purdue assistant Paul Lusk addressed Kaufman-Renn's availability to media Monday, confirming that the forward had practiced and would be ready to play.

"He's great, actually. Very fortunate, it was an awkward landing," Lusk said. "But he'll be ready to go."

Trey Kaufman-Renn's injury

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, shown here against Indiana, looks to return from a minor ankle injury in Tuesday's game against Michigan.

Kaufman-Renn had apparently injured his ankle in Saturday's 84-70 victory over Iowa. In the second half of that game, he secured a rebound but rolled his ankle and had to leave the floor. Kaufman-Renn was helped from the court and did not return during the game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's Purdue history

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, has started every game this season for Purdue. He averages 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He has five double-figure scoring games this season, including a season-high 23 points at home against Illinois on Jan. 5.

Kaufman-Renn was ranked as a four-star recruit when he chose to stay in-state with Purdue in 2021. The Sellersburg, Indiana standout redshirted in the 2021-22 season in a mutual decision due to Purdue's depth and his ability to potentially utilize a fifth year of eligibility.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Kaufman-Renn came off the bench, playing 35 games. He averaged 11.3 minutes per game, totaling 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6%. He scored in double figures five times, including four double-figure games over a six-game span in December that included a 24-point outing in a win over New Orleans.

Kaufman-Renn saw his minutes decline as the 2022-23 season proceeded, playing just 26 minutes in Purdue's four post-season games. He had a single point in just four minutes in the Boilermakers' season-ending loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

This week for Purdue and Trey Kaufman-Renn

The return of Kaufman-Renn comes at an opportune time for Purdue (17-2). The No. 2 Boilermakers, who have lost only on the road at Northwestern and Nebraska, have a pair of league games this week.

Tuesday, they host Michigan (7-11), a talented squad that has struggled under coach Juwan Howard. On Sunday, the Boilermakers will travel to Rutgers to face the 10-8 Scarlet Knights.