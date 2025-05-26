"Triple threat, "GROWN LADY SWAGG": College hoops fans admire LSU star Flau’jae Johnson's musical skills in her latest TikTok video

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson continues to impress on and off the court, this time with her music. The guard recently teased her latest track, “OTW,” on TikTok, sparking a wave of admiration from fans who could not get enough of her talent.
The short video featured Johnson confidently rapping along to the catchy new single, and the comments were full of support.
“On your GROWN LADY SWAGG LOVE YOU Flaug,” one fan gushed.
“Triple threat 😳😳,” another wrote.
“This bout to be my new fav,” said a third.
Others praised her lyrical ability.
“This song is so good,” a fan wrote.
“All your songs are always so good,” another added.
“Beautiful lyrics, you sound good, keep up the good work,” another person wrote.
Johnson has been balancing music and basketball for years. Inspired by her late father, rapper Camoflauge, she began writing and performing her own music at a young age. Her talent landed her national attention when she appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2018, where she wowed the judges with her original lyrics and stage presence.
Since then, she has continued to grow as an artist, releasing songs like “Big 4” and “AMF” that have resonated with fans both inside and outside the basketball world. Her music often details her journey, confidence and ambition, the same factors that also define her playing style on the court.
At LSU, Johnson has become one of the program’s brightest stars, with her quick, defensive hustle and explosive energy style playing a key role in LSU’s 2023 national championship run. She continues to be a vital part of the Tigers' backcourt and has vowed to give everything to win a second national title in her last year of eligibility.
Flau’jae Johnson reacts to Kiki Iriafen’s first WNBA technical foul
Iriafen is playing her rookie WNBA season, but she is already a big part of the Washington Mystics roster. During a game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, the former USC forward was punished by the officials for her celebrations after scoring a layup. Johnson reacted to the clip of the action posted on X.
"She a dawg bruh," Johnson wrote, quoting the video.
Johnson could have been in the WNBA this season as well, but she opted to stay in college for one more year, noting that she wanted to become better prepared.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here