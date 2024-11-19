Troy vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Aneesah Morrow (Nov. 18) 

The No. 7 LSU Tigers were able to completely dominate in their building as they secured a convincing 98-59 home win over the Troy Trojans. This game was not close and the Tigers were led by Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow combining for 50 points.
The Trojans (1-4) are struggling to begin the regular season and could not get much offense going throughout the season. The Tigers (5-0) remain undefeated and continue to look like one of the best teams in all of women’s college basketball with multiple threats to go off offensively at any time.
Here's a closer look into the box scores and why this game was as one-sided as it wound up being.
Troy vs. LSU box score
Troy Trojans box score
LSU Tigers box score
Troy vs. LSU Game Summary
The Troy Trojans could not get much going on the offensive side of the game here as they shot 31.5% from the floor, 18.8% from distance, and attempted 20 free throws as a team. Going just 3-of-16 from 3 is not going to get the job done, especially against one of the top teams in college basketball. They were able to grab 14 offensive rebounds and were able to record 16 steals in the game.
The LSU Tigers were able to shoot the basketball incredibly well in this game as they went 48.4% overall, 36.4% from three, and went to the charity stripe 44 times in the game. They were able to dominate on the glass with 54 total rebounds (16 offensive, 38 defensive). They need to do better than turning the ball over 21 times but their talent was able to overcome the sloppy play.
