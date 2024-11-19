Troy vs. LSU: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Aneesah Morrow (Nov. 18) 

The No. 7 LSU Tigers were able to completely dominate in their building as they secured a convincing 98-59 home win over the Troy Trojans. This game was not close and the Tigers were led by Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow combining for 50 points.

The Trojans (1-4) are struggling to begin the regular season and could not get much offense going throughout the season. The Tigers (5-0) remain undefeated and continue to look like one of the best teams in all of women’s college basketball with multiple threats to go off offensively at any time.

Here's a closer look into the box scores and why this game was as one-sided as it wound up being.

Trending

Troy vs. LSU box score

Troy vs. LSU box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Troy 14 10 20 15 72 LSU 35 23 22 18 91

Troy Trojans box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zay Dyer F 3-10 0-1 1-3 1 5 1 1 2 1 5 7 Brianna Jackson F 3-8 0-1 0-2 3 6 0 0 0 4 4 6 Emani Jenkins G 1-5 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 3 Ashley Baez G 4-8 1-2 3-4 0 1 1 5 0 4 2 12 Shaulana Wagner G 2-9 0-2 2-4 0 2 5 3 0 4 3 6 Jamirica Roberson F 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 Fortuna Nhawo F 4-9 0-0 2-3 2 6 0 3 0 1 4 10 Emma Imevbore C 1-2 0-0 0-0 4 5 1 1 1 2 4 2 Khila Morris G 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 4 Adriana Jones G 1-2 0-0 2-4 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 4 Briana Peguero G 2-10 1-4 0-0 1 6 1 1 0 0 3 5 Leilani Guion G 0-6 0-3 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0

LSU Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Amani Bartlett F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Aneesah Morrow G 8-11 0-1 7-10 1 13 2 5 1 3 1 23 Mikaylah Williams G 6-9 2-2 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 1 3 14 Flau’Jae Johnson G 8-14 2-4 9-11 3 9 5 3 0 6 2 27 Shayeann Day-Wilson G 0-4 0-2 0-0 2 2 3 1 0 2 3 0 Sa’Myah Smith F 3-5 0-0 3-4 2 8 0 1 1 4 3 9 Jersey Wolfenbarger F 4-5 0-0 4-5 1 3 0 0 0 2 3 12 Aalyah Del Rosario C 0-3 0-0 3-6 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 3 Jada Richard G 2-3 0-0 4-4 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 8 Kailyn Gilbert G 0-7 0-2 1-2 2 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 Last-Tear Poa G 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 3 0 0 0 3 1

Troy vs. LSU Game Summary

The Troy Trojans could not get much going on the offensive side of the game here as they shot 31.5% from the floor, 18.8% from distance, and attempted 20 free throws as a team. Going just 3-of-16 from 3 is not going to get the job done, especially against one of the top teams in college basketball. They were able to grab 14 offensive rebounds and were able to record 16 steals in the game.

The LSU Tigers were able to shoot the basketball incredibly well in this game as they went 48.4% overall, 36.4% from three, and went to the charity stripe 44 times in the game. They were able to dominate on the glass with 54 total rebounds (16 offensive, 38 defensive). They need to do better than turning the ball over 21 times but their talent was able to overcome the sloppy play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here