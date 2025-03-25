"Truly the end of an era": College hoops fans react as Aziaha James gets emotional after last home game for NC State

It was the close of a chapter for NC State seniors Aziaha James, Caitlin Weimar, Saniya Rivers, Madison Hayes and Lizzy Williamson as they played their last game at Reynolds Coliseum on Monday. The Wolfpack took on Michigan State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and won 83-49.

After the win, James went around the arena, thanking the fans who had gathered in large numbers. At one point, cameras caught the guard bending over in tears as fans cheered for her. The March Madness Instagram account shared the video and wrote in the caption:

"Aziaha James was emotional after her last home game at NC State ❤️"

Fans praised Aziaha James in the comments, with many calling her the best to walk through Reynolds Coliseum.

"Truly the end of an era. I hope she gets to hang one more banner in Reynolds before it’s all over 🥺❤️," a fan wrote.

"Awww sweet girl!!! Your dreams are coming true! So beyond proud of you as a person and athlete!! ❤️❤️❤️," another commented.

Fan reaction (Via Instagram/@marchmadnesswbb)

Aziaha James spent all four seasons at NC State. She is averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Aziaha James comments on playing her final stretch

After four years playing for NC State, Aziaha James is getting ready to say goodbye. The guard was asked about her emotional moment during her postgame press conference and she said:

"It means so much. You know, I've been here for all my four years and just to do that for my last game and show Wolfpack nation of love from off the court. It means a lot to me."

James led NC State all the way to the Final Four last season, their first time since 1998. The fans have been with them through it all and the guard was asked about it.

"Wolfpack nation has been behind my back since I came here," she said. "Just the love that they bring, you know, they're not just fans, they're our family. They take care of us. I keep going back to last year when we came back from Portland like 3:00 a.m. in the morning.

"They was here for us. It's just to show the support they have for us and, you know, without them we can't be."

The Wolfpack's Sweet 16 clash against the LSU Tigers is scheduled for Friday.

