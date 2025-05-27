"Trump Pearl 2028”: College hoops fans react as Auburn’s Bruce Pearl reportedly gets “floated” as potential candidate for Senate seat

Apart from being a vocal leader of his Auburn Tigers basketball program, Bruce Pearl is also open about his political views. He has spoken against antisemitism and in support of Israel. Now, as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach, prepares to run for governor of Alabama, Pearl's name has been linked to the Senate seat.

The basketball coach reportedly plans to run. He is already the U.S. Israel Education Association's chairman and was at Capitol Hill last week.

Fans reacted to the possibility of Pearl's career switch on Instagram.

"Trump Pearl 2028 😂," a user wrote.

"The good news is, there's no way he’ll be a worse senator than he was a basketball coach against UF," a fan added.

"Most intriguing senate seat of all time," another user added.

"Pipeline to the league ❌ Pipeline to the government ✅," a fan wrote.

Other fans did not shy away from expressing their reservations about Bruce Pearl as the successor to Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat.

"Nah, last thing the country needs is another Auburn ball coach!!" a user posted.

"Please stick to coaching and recruiting," another fan wrote.

Fans react to the possibility of Auburn MBB coach replacing Tommy Tuberville as senator | @on3, @allcfb/ig

Tommy Tuberville does not want Bruce Pearl to be his successor

The narrative of Bruce Pearl's candidacy sheds light on Tommy Tuberville's journey to the Senate seat. Tuberville coached football for four decades and spent 11 years leading Auburn's program. However, he does not want Pearl to follow in his footsteps from athletics to politics. Instead, he wants the coach to continue building the Tigers' program.

"The compensation is a little bit different," he said to Semafor. "I wouldn't let him do it because he did such a good job at Auburn. We need him there."

Tuberville leveraged his coaching fame and outsider stature to secure a Senate seat in 2020, defeating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He also won against incumbent Doug Jones months later.

Bruce Pearl is one of the highest-paid coaches in men's college basketball. He is slated to earn nearly $6 million in base pay in the 2025-26 season.

