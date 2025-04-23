"Trying to buy themselves out of relevancy": Fans troll Mark Pope's Kentucky for it's NIL payroll as analyst makes bold claim

College basketball insider Jeff Goodman highlighted Mark Pope's Kentucky's NIL budget, while speaking on Monday's episode of "The Field Of 68: After Dark." Goodman said that the Wildcats are slated to have upwards of $12 million dedicated purely to NIL. This means that the amount will help college athletes legally earn money by promoting brands, endorsements and other participations off the court.

Ad

Coaching salaries, scholarships and other facilities will not be included in this statement, highlighting the vastness of the University of Kentucky's payroll.

"I think Kentucky could be they could be number one," he said (at 3:29). "I mean it could be BYU Kentucky at the end of the day that are number one and two at upwards of $12 million for an NIL payroll."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jeff Goodman later backed up his take on X, posting that even BYU would not be able to touch Kentucky NIL allotment for the 2025-26 season.

"I'm not sure anyone is gonna touch Kentucky's NIL payroll this season ... not even BYU."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Goodman's take by bashing Mark Pope's program:

"They are trying to buy themselves out of irrelevancy," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shit they have been buying players this whole decade, and look at it turns out LMAO," a fan said.

"I mean their roster isn’t even all that great," another fan said.

More fans joined in, poking fun at the Wildcats:

"When your athletic department is only one sport….," a fan said.

"Then why couldn't UK recruit one decent shooter?" another fan said.

Ad

"Overpaying average players does not equal good process lol," one fan said.

Mark Pope had no other choice than to rely on the transfer portal

When Mark Pope gripped Kentucky in April 2024, he was met with a vacant roster. All the Wildcats' players had either transferred to other schools, declared for the NBA draft or exhausted their eligibility. Four of those players followed John Calipari to Arkansas. Moreover, Jayden Quaintance, Karter Knox and other high-profile UK recruits also changed their mind.

Ad

With that, Pope had to rely heavily on the transfer portal to build his first-year roster. He bought in nine players from different programs, hoping that their D1 experience would help establish a competitive foundation.

Mark Pope led Kentucky to wins against Duke, Gonzaga, Texas A&M and other notable programs, helping the team make a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here