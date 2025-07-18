"Trying to keep my heart beating until the game's over": When Roy Williams shared a lighthearted moment on being introduced by Dean Smith to ACC fans 

Before Roy Williams became a Hall of Fame coach, he spent 10 years learning under Dean Smith from 1978 to 1988. Williams served as assistant coach of North Carolina, and on "The Dean Smith Show" in 1988, he was introduced to ACC fans by Smith.

In a clip from that episode, reposted by ACC Digital Network in February 2015, Williams broke down what his job was as an assistant coach.

"To keep my heart beating until the game's over," Williams said. "One of the things I do, John, is keep a chart during the game. I write down what offense we call and the result—whether we got a good shot, a bad shot, or turned it over. I also note what defense we used and whether the other team got a great shot or if we forced a turnover.

“We’ll look at it sometimes at halftime, and it helps give us an idea of what's working and what isn't.

He continued with his hilarious explanation.

"And then, I guess the other part is just being a coach," Williams said. "I make suggestions to Coach Smith — and luckily, he doesn’t listen to many of them. But every now and then, one of them works out.

“During practice, I work a lot with the big men, so I tend to watch them more than anyone else during games. But really, it’s about watching the flow of the game and making suggestions when I can.”

When asked how often he shared his thoughts with Smith during games, Williams responded with the same down-to-earth tone fans came to love.

“I try not to overdo it,” Williams said, before proceeding to talk about the ways he communicated with Smith during games.

Willilams revealed that most his suggestions were communictaed when the team was coming off a timeout. He also mentioned the policy of Smith being the only person that talks during timeouts. That prompted him to always quickly pass his suggestion to the coach as the players came off the court.

Williams went on to become the coach of Kansas in 1988, and was there until 2003 when he returned to the Tar Heels. His biggest success was with North Carolina, where he won three NCAA titles.

Roy Williams revealed biggest change in recruitment when he was assistant

Roy Williams was in charge of recruitment during his 10 years as assistant under Dean Smith. He was asked about the changes he experienced.

"It's changed a great deal," Williams said in 1988 (02:51), via "The Dean Smith Show." "When I first came here 10 years ago, we used to really make our recruiting decisions in September, October or November.

Williams also revealed that scholarships were offered during the recruit's senior year in high school, before noting the biggest change

“But now, because of the early signing period and changes to the recruiting calendar, you almost have to make decisions on a player during his junior year — and often extend an offer before he even plays a game in his senior year," Williams said. "That’s the biggest change."

Williams was inducted into the college basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and the basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

