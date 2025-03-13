"Trying to win it all": Alabama's Mo Dioubate drops blunt take on Crimson Tide's SEC tournament aspirations

Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball, ranked No. 5, is heading into the SEC Tournament under head coach Nate Oats, and aims to secure the conference championship as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama forward Mo Dioubate made it clear that the Crimson Tide are heading into the tournament with a winning mentality.

“Oats is a winner, so he tries to win every game we play, despite the team or the competition,” Dioubate said. “We're competitors, so we try to win every game we can. And we're coming into this tournament to win. Even if it's going to take a toll on our bodies, we'll try to win it all.”

Coach Oats has also reinforced this competitive approach. He emphasized that Alabama isn’t going to Nashville just to participate, they’re there to compete for the title.

“We're going to try to win it,” Oats said during Wednesday’s press conference. “You know, we're trying to win championships. We've won more championships in the SEC than anybody else since I've been here. This is a championship we're trying to win. If, you know, we don't end up winning it...”

Oats’ comments reflect the team’s determination and the winning culture he has cultivated during his tenure at Alabama.

Importance of the SEC Tournament for Alabama

Winning the SEC Tournament holds both symbolic and strategic value for Alabama Crimson Tide. Securing a championship would not only add another trophy to their collection but also generate momentum heading into March Madness.

However, history shows that winning the SEC Tournament isn’t necessarily a guarantee of NCAA Tournament success. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, no team from the SEC Tournament championship game, win or lose, has advanced beyond Sweet 16.

While some might argue that resting players before the NCAA Tournament is more beneficial, history shows that advancing deep into the SEC Tournament often signals later success. Alabama faces the challenge of pursuing the conference title while keeping their players fresh and injury-free for March Madness.

Alabama’s path in the SEC Tournament will likely require playing three to four games on consecutive days, which could strain the players physically. Currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, an early exit from the SEC Tournament might not significantly hurt their seeding.

