Tupac’s diss is not the greatest diss anymore after Kendrick Lamar’s record wins Grammys, Flau'jae Johnson claims

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson released the latest episode of her YouTube show 'Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae' on Thursday and she had plenty of takes. An interesting one was her claim that Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' single is now the greatest diss track of all time, surpassing Tupac's 'Hit 'Em Up'.

"I said ’ If he wins the Grammy off a diss, this the greatest diss of all time’. I used to have Tupac's 'Hit ’Em Up’ as the greatest diss of all time, it's not anymore. This song is five minutes long and you can play it all the way through and it hits every time. Greatest diss track of all time. They can hate, that man got five Grammys in one night." [39:47]

The song was aimed at rapper Drake, to whom Flau'jae jokingly suggested Kendrick send a thank you letter.

"They say it's because of Drake, I would send Drake a thank you letter if I were Kendrick ... Can't deny greatness."

Flau'jae Johnson named as finalist for Shooting Guard of the Year award

Flau'jae Johnson was named as one of the 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award, presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

The LSU star guard has taken her game to the next level in her junior season. After averaging 12.9 points per game in her first two college seasons, she has boosted her scoring to 20.0 points per game this year.

Johnson has been a key player for LSU, scoring 20 or more points in 17 of the team’s last 27 games, dating back to last season’s NCAA Tournament. Her consistency stands out as well. She has scored in double figures for 33 straight games.

This season, Flau'jae Johnson has posted four games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, becoming just the third LSU player in the last 25 years to record multiple 25/5/5 performances in a single season.

