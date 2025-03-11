“Turns and points to the USC bench”: Women’s hoops analyst names Lauren Betts’ fiery reaction as her favorite after UCLA beat JuJu Watkins and Co

UCLA has returned to glory. After dropping both regular-season matchups against rival USC, the Bruins defeated the Trojans 72-67 in the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday.

On Monday, NCAA analyst Rachel Annamarie DeMita discussed the women's conference tournaments, including UCLA's revenge win, in a YouTube video.

"One of my favorite moments from it, it was so funny. Lauren Betts, she had a huge game," DeMita said. "Right as they won and the buzzer went off, she's running over to her bench, and she's initially pointing to her bench, and then she turns and points to the USC bench."

DeMita went on to praise Betts' decision further after the big win.

"This is what sports are," DeMita said. "This is what sports are made of. I love this rivalry here. It will be cool to see if these two teams match up once again in the Final Four."

Betts' leadership allowed the Bruins to secure the rivalry win over USC and return to being the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The junior center's 17 points, five rebounds and two assists were all below her season averages, but Betts shot 70.0% from the field and had just three fewer field goals in the second half than all of the Trojans combined.

Her defensive contributions to UCLA were invaluable as she put up four steals and four blocks. Betts' dominance in the win led to her being named Big Ten Tournament MVP.

Lauren Betts' performance for UCLA in the rest of the Big Ten Tournament

No. 2 UCLA opened the Big Ten Tournament with a win over No. 10 Nebraska in the quarterfinals. In the 85-74 win for the Bruins, Betts scored 28 points, her highest-scoring game since putting up a season-high 31 points in a Nov. 10 win over Colgate.

The center made it a double-double with 13 rebounds and added five assists. Her defense was top-notch, as Betts contributed three steals and a season-high seven blocks.

In a semifinal win over then No. 13 Ohio State, Betts recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists. She shot 85.7% from the field, and UCLA won by a margin of 29 points.

Betts' contributions in the conference tournament allowed her to be named MVP, and she will now look to guide the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament.

