"Twinning without twinning"- Haley & Hanna Cavinder don neutral, glam outfits for a fun night out on TikTok

Miami Hurricanes women's basketball stars, Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted a video on TikTok showing the twins rocking black trousers and black tops underneath stylish neutral jackets on Monday.

Twinning without twinning every time we go out," they captioned the video.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are popular social media influencers known for entertaining their followers with content about their lifestyles on their joint TikTok account. The twins created a joint TikTok account during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and have since amassed 4.5 million followers.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder react to criticism of their "TikTok" lifestyle

Haley and Hanna Cavinder enjoy fame on TikTok but it comes at a cost. Being influencers usually means the Cavinder twins are often under scrutiny by both fans and foes. The criticism is around their constant use of TikTok to promote their lifestyle content, ranging from their gym workouts to their time on the court for Miami games.

However, the twins remain unfazed by these criticisms but insist they are basketball players first before anything else. The Cavinder twins post content on their social media account everyday, often making fans assume they have no time for their basketball career, which they denied.

"With love, there comes hate," Haley said per Just Women's Sports in March 2023. "I'm a firm believer that you shouldn't judge someone based on their social media. I'm proud of what I put on my social media, but I wish people would understand not to make someone one-dimensional. You can be a basketball player and an influencer."

Meanwhile, the twins are in their final season with the Canes, with Haley averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 44.9 percent shooting, while Hanna averages 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 49.5 percent shooting.

However, the twins have experienced a slump in their recent games for Miami as the Canes lost their last four games. They are expected to be in action as Miami tries to break the losing run during the showdown against the Clemson Tigers on Friday, Jan. 24.

