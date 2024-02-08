Ty Berry injury: What happened to Northwestern guard?

Northwestern guard Ty Berry left Wednesday's game due to an apparent knee injury.

The Wildcats scored an 80-68 win over Nebraska at home on Wednesday, but, with Northwestern up 30-15, Berry suffered an injury.

He stole the basketball but missed a layup as he hurt his knee. The guard immediately left for the locker room and did not return. Berry finished the game with six points and three assists in just nine minutes of play.

Following the game, there was no immediate update on Berry. However, before going to the locker room, Berry was seen having trainers looking at his knee.

With Berry not returning to the game, guard Boo Buie stepped up as he finished with a team-high 22 points

"I'm glad he's on my team," Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said... "Sometimes a great scorer, even when you say give it up, they want to score. He's become a terrific point guard."

Collins added:

"What he's really learned is what the game is bringing every night," Collins said. "That's one thing I think he's really learned, is how manage the game."

With the win over Nebraska, Northwestern improved to 16-7 and are coming closer to punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. It will be their second straight season of advancing to March Madness.

Ty Berry's NCAA career

Ty Berry is a senior in his fourth year at Northwestern. The guard out of Kansas became a full-time starter for the Wildcats last season, as he started all 34 games he played in.

Last season, Berry averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. In 23 games this year - all starts - he's averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Berry has been a nice secondary scoring option for Northwestern, and he has been praised by coach Collins for doing that:

“I was proud of (Berry’s) patience,” Collins said. “He knows we need him to score. He didn’t get many looks in the first half and had a couple of fouls. (But) in the second half, we were able to call on his number off some off-ball (screens) and knocked down some big shots.”

Northwestern will return to the court on Sunday, February 11 as the Wildcats host Penn State. It's uncertain if Berry will be healthy enough to take part in that game.