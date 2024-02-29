Tyler Kolek injury: Latest on Marquette guard's availability ahead of Creighton matchup

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek suffered an oblique injury during the Golden Eagles' 91-69 blowout win over Providence on Wednesday.

Marquette will return to the court on the road on Saturday against the 12th-ranked Creighton in a crucial fight for both teams ahead of March Madness.

However, in the Golden Eagles' blowout win over Providence, Kolek left the game with an oblique injury, but how serious is it?

Tyler Kolek injury update

With Marquette not playing until Saturday there is time for Tyler Kolek to heal up his oblique injury, but Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart said after the game he didn't have an update on him.

"Don't know exactly the extent of his injury," Smart said, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "But he went out there, you guys saw, he wasn't able to stay in the game... He said that he made a pass and kind of twisted his body and he just felt it. I didn't see it when it happened. But he's with the training staff now."

Kolek concluded the game with 12 points in 18 minutes, exiting in the second half. This marked his second departure from the game; the first occurred in the first half due to a cut near his right eye. However, he swiftly returned sporting a small bandage.

With Smart not having much of an update, Kolek's status is very much up in the air for Saturday afternoon's game against Creighton.

This season, Kolek is averaging 15 PPG, 7.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 28 games.

Marquette will be in March Madness

Marquette is currently the fifth-ranked team in the country and has three games left in their regular season.

The win over Providence extended Marquette's win streak to three, which was impressive for Smart.

"I think it's mostly just guys being connected to make the next play that's required," Smart said. "Because we rotate a lot. We fly around a lot. We help each other. It's not just, hey, I'll take my guy and you got your guy. Every man for himself. We try to really, really be one unit. Five guys guarding the ball. I think that tonight our guys did a phenomenal job of that in the first half. Not as good in the second half. First half, probably as good of a half as we've had defensively."

The Golden Eagles will play Creighton on Saturday and will then host UConn on Wednesday before ending their season on the road against Xavier on March 9.