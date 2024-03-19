Tyler Kolek injury update: Latest on Marquette guard's availability ahead of 2024 March Madness

Tyler Kolek hasn't played since Feb. 28 as he's dealt with an injury, but all signs point to the Marquette guard playing in March Madness.

Kolek is dealing with an oblique injury he suffered in a game against Providence and has missed six straight matchups. With Kolek practicing for the last week, what is his status for March Madness?

Tyler Kolek's injury update

Tyler Kolek is expected to play in Marquette's first-round matchup against Western Kentucky on Friday.

Marquette Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart gave an update on Kolek on Tuesday, where the coach revealed he expects Kolek to play.

"The plan is for him to play," Smart said, via JSOnline. "But he's got to go through a progression this week. And so once we get back on the practice court, we'll be able to continue that progression...

"To be honest, the best part about it is for the guys that played this last weekend, and for Tyler, it's just another 24 hours to get ourselves where we want to be when the ball goes up in the air."

Getting Kolek back is big for Marquette, as the guard has been a focal point of the team's offense. Kolek has started all 28 games he's played in and is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Marquette a favorite in the Round of 64

Marquette is set to play Western Kentucky on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, and the Golden Eagles are sizable 13.5-point favorites.

The Golden Eagles are a No. 2 seed and should get past the Hilltoppers to play the winner of Florida vs. the winner of Colorado State vs. Virginia.

The Golden Eagles enter March Madness coming off a 73-57 loss to UConn in the Big East Tournament. Before that, Marquette had beaten Providence and Villanova in the Big East Tourney.

Marquette enters March Madness with a 25-9 record.

