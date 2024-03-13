Tyler Kolek injury update: Latest on Marquette star guard's availability for Big East tournament

Tyler Kolek's oblique injury has been worrying the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles ahead of the Big East tournament. The senior guard has been sidelined since picking up the injury in the second quarter against Providence on Feb. 28.

Kolek was forced to sit out Marquette's last three games of the regular season. Now, fans want to know whether he will play in the Golden Eagles' Big East tournament opener on Thursday.

Tyler Kolek injury update ahead of Big East Tournament

Marquette star Tyler Kolek

As per The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, Tyler Kolek is expected to miss Marquette's Big East tournament opener. The guard will miss his fourth straight game with an oblique injury.

Last week, Marquette announced that Kolek would be re-evaluated for his oblique injury before the Big East tournament. However, it appears that the player has not yet made a full recovery.

Even Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart earlier suggested that there might be a slight possibility that Kolek might feature in the conference tournament opener on March 14.

“We feel very confident that he (Kolek) will be able to play at some point very soon,” Smart said to reporters. "I’m sure he probably doesn’t fully communicate how much it eats him up. He’s a guy that, it’s hard for him to go a matter of hours without going back to the gym and working on his game. So to go days in a row where he can’t really do much is a challenge.

“But at the same time, he verbalized to me that it’s good that each day he’s able to do a little bit more. He was on the bike yesterday. He lifted weights today. So he’s making progress towards coming back, which is awesome.” Smart added.

Nonetheless, Smart remained optimistic about Kolek's playing chances in the Big East tournament. He also suggested that the player's injury is not a season-ender.

Notably, Kolek has not been ruled out for the semifinals of the conference tournament should Marquette get past the first round.

Per reports, Kolek picked up the injury while making a pass in Marquette's matchup against Providence. He exited in the second half and did not return.

Tyler Kolek has been among the top players in college basketball this season. His 7.6 assists per game are the most in the country. The guard is also averaging 15 points and 4.7 rebounds across 28 games.

Kolek was a key reason Marquette finished third in the Big East with a 23-8 record (14-6 in conference play). He is also the reigning Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

The Golden Eagles felt Kolek's absence during their 89-75 loss to Creighton (23-8) last week. However, they bounced back strongly to take down No. 2 UConn (28-3) and Xavier (15-16) to finish the regular season with a flourish.

Marquette will need to navigate a way past the Big East quarterfinals without Kolek.