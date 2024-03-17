Tyler Wahl injury: What happened to the Wisconsin forward?

Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl is playing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal through a knee injury. The player has been limited during the tournament, suffering from pain in his knee and playing only 24 minutes in their previous encounter. He didn't score any points in the Badgers' 70-61 quarterfinal victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday afternoon.

Wahl suffered the setback after colliding with a Wildcats player during the matchup. He exited soon after and reentered the game wearing a protective knee sleeve.

When the Badgers coach Greg Gard was asked about the player's injury, he had this to say:

“I don’t know exactly what happened. He just said, ‘Hey, Coach, get me a few more breaks.’ We just kept talking about that, if he wanted a couple more minutes. He was kind of telling me when to pull him in and out and when he needed a break.

"Like I said, it’s March. If you don’t have something that hurts, you haven’t played hard enough. So guys continue to fight through the things that are going on, and other guys continue to step up.”

The player himself had this to say about playing through the injury:

“I was able to finish the game, which was good, to be able to be back in there, I think I’ll be good.”

Tyler Wahl and the Wisconsin Badgers send Purdue game into overtime

In the dying embers of regular time, the Badgers tied with Zach Edey's Purdue Boilermakers in Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinal. The regular time ended 66-66, with Edey scoring 19 points, alongside 10 rebounds and three assists. Braden Smith led Purdue in assists with 10.

Despite playing through his injury, and probably because of it, Wahl hasn't been a huge force for the Wisconsin Badgers. He scored only two points, two rebounds and one assist. Forward Chucky Hepburn scored 18 points (the most by a Wisconsin player) and had two rebounds and four assists. AJ Storr, for his part, put up 16 points with five rebounds.