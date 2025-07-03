Tyran Stokes drops 5-word reaction after historical triple triple for Team USA at U19 FIBA World Cup

Tyran Stokes shared his gratitude on social media after making history for Team USA at the ongoing FIBA U19 World Cup. Stokes delivered a standout performance in the USA's dominant 140-67 victory over Jordan on Wednesday. He averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, becoming the first USA player ever to record a triple-double in U19 World Cup history.

Following the win, Stokes shared a photo graphic of his latest achievement on his Instagram story.

"Withoutgodwhoami?" Stokes captioned the story.

Tyran Stokes makes history at the FIBA U19 World Cup. IG image via @_thetyranstokes

Stokes, a product of Notre Dame High School, also recorded 7 steals, equalling the fourth-most ever in a single game at the tournament.

"It's an accomplishment to have a triple-double at a U19 World Cup," Stokes said (per FIBA). "It's kind of hard to do that, especially when you’re going in and out as subs. Being able to do that in limited minutes is good. It shows that I can be a team player and help us win," the 6-foot-7 small forward said via FIBA basketball website.

Stokes is the sixth player to make a triple-double mark in U19 World Cup history. He joins Efthimios Rentzias (1995), Dario Saric (2013), Nikita Mikhailovskii (2019), Haowen Guo (2019) and John Harper Jr. (2021).

Tyran Stokes ranks at top of the class of 2026

The class of 2025 dominated the recently concluded NBA draft, with Cooper Flagg emerging as the No. 1. player from the class of 2026 are already showing signs of elite talent, with Tyran Stokes topping the class, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Stokes is a combination of force and finesse, which earned him the top spot in the too-early mock draft. The Notre Dame High School star is known to thrive as a downhill attacker, with an uncanny ability to draw attention to himself as a playmaker. A talented 3-point shooter, Stokes averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the 2024-2025 season.

The Louisville native also dominated the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League), where he notably averaged 30 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Oakland Soldiers against The Family.

"His current profile mirrors that of Scottie Barnes at the same stage -- both averaged 2.5 3-pointers and connected at a 25% clip," Biancardi wrote. "Like Barnes, Stokes projects as a versatile forward whose combination of size, physicality and playmaking ability fits the modern mold of a two-way wing."

Tyran Stokes also attracted the attention of scouts and reportedly has offers from top colleges like Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Houston and more.

