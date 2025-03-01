Tyrese Proctor injury update: ESPN insider Pete Thamel drops major news on Duke star's availability

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils did not have good news on Tyrese Proctor going into Saturday's matchup against the Florida State Seminoles. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported that Proctor will be out for tonight's game but is expected to return in the regular season. Proctor injured his left knee during Wednesday night's game vs the Miami Hurricanes. According to coach Jon Scheyer, Proctor sustained a bone bruise.

Proctor is Duke's third-best scorer, averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43.7% shooting from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Proctor reached double-digits in scoring 18 times this season, having surpassed 20 points on three different occasions. His season-high is 23 points, reaching that mark against Clemson on Feb. 8 and Stanford on Feb. 15.

Proctor is going through the third season of his collegiate career, continuing to be a consistent starter for the Blue Devils. After 96 appearances, he is averaging 10.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.1 apg. He embraced the role of team captain during his sophomore year.

Duke will face Florida State without Tyrese Proctor

The No. 2 Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) will miss Tyrese Proctor's 3-point shooting, leading the team in 3-pointers made with 64 and counting.

Duke averages 82.6 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 21.6 ppg. They are active on the glass and move the ball well, grabbing 38.3 rpg and creating 17.2 apg to have their offense flourish.

Aside from Proctor, Cooper Flagg stands out as the star of the Blue Devils offense. He is averaging 19.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks on shooting splits of 49.1% overall and 37.5% from 3.

Kon Knueppel comes next with 13.5 ppg and 3.8 rpg, Khaman Maluach puts up 8.1 ppg and 6.1 rpg, while Sion James provides 8.1 ppg and 4.0 rpg.

They take on a Florida State squad that is 16-12 on the season, including a 7-10 record in ACC Play. The Seminoles produce 75.8 ppg on 46% shooting from the field and 31.8% from 3, getting past teams by a slim margin of 3.5 points per contest. Jamir Watkins leads the way with 18.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.3 spg.

After the game against the Seminoles, the Blue Devils will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

