Tyrese Proctor injury update: Latest on Duke basketball guard’s recovery timeline and status

Duke Blue Devils point guard Tyrese Proctor has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain sustained early in the team's Dec. 2 loss at Georgia Tech. The defeat marked Duke's second straight to an unranked opponent. Without Proctor's presence, the 21st-ranked Blue Devils managed back-to-back wins, including Tuesday's 89-68 home victory over Hofstra.

Although Proctor's return timeline remains unclear, second-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer recently noted the injured starting floor general has taken a "great step" toward recovery.

Tyrese Proctor injury update

Jon Scheyer radiated optimism about Tyrese Proctor's rehab progress in his conversation with the media after his squad beat Hofstra. However, he reiterated that the Blue Devils will take a patient approach rather than rushing the 19-year-old back into the lineup.

"He's progressing well," Scheyer said. "He was on the court today. He really can't explode at all. Look, we're going to be very cautious with him. And he's trying to do everything he can. He's off the crutches, which is a great step. He was on the crutches for about a week or so."

Although Proctor has resumed stationary shooting drills, Scheyer emphasized the freshman's mobility remains limited. The coach said that Proctor will need to complete certain activities consistently over an extended stretch before a return date is determined.

"And he's able to do stationary shooting — but really no movement at this point," Scheyer said. "Again, he has to be able to do that for a consecutive period of time before even thinking about playing."

Scheyer's praise regarding Proctor's rehab progress indicates the Blue Devils are optimistic about regaining his services soon.

The Australian's injury came at a critical juncture for Duke. The Blue Devils (7-3) will lock horns with No. 6 Baylor (9-0) next Wednesday night. However, given Scheyer's comments, it is highly unlikely Proctor will return in time for his team's hotly-anticipated clash.

Proctor has impressed as Duke's full-time floor general

Tyrese Proctor was garnering serious NBA draft buzz before his untimely ankle injury. Averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, the guard has impressed with his versatile play.

Before getting injured, the 6-foot-5 Sydney, Australia, native orchestrated Duke's offense while his size allowed superb perimeter defense. But Proctor's ankle injury leaves a huge void for the Blue Devils despite recent wins without him.

Though sidelined for now, Proctor's draft stock remains high. Most projections still have him as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft after his stellar early-season performance for the Blue Devils.