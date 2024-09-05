Tyson Acuff Injury: What happened to Rutgers’ guard?

Tyson Acuff recently transferred to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights following an impressive season with the Eastern Michigan Eagles. However, his preparations for his final chapter in his NCAA men's basketball journey took a serious hit when he fractured his right foot during a practice session at the end of June.

Five weeks on, Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell gave an update on the progress of his recovery. As reported by CBB Insider Jon Rothstein, he revealed that Acuff has not fully healed yet, but "is getting closer."

With two months to go for the start of the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season, many expect Acuff to be fit in time. However, Pikiell's latest update increased doubts on his fitness.

While he still could make it in time, he may not get enough practice to be ready for the first game of the Scarlet Knights' season against the Wagner Seahawks on Nov. 6.

Tyson Acuff enjoyed a phenomenal 2023-24 season with Eastern Michigan Eagles

Acuff joined the Scarlet Knights after producing arguably his strongest season in college basketball in 2023-24. He averaged 21.7 ppg and 2.8 apg while shooting .433 from the field, .292 from 3-point range and .811 from the free throw line.

Tyson Acuff was arguably the top player for the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the 2023-24 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Acuff led the Eagles in scoring with 586 points and 76 assists during the 2023-24 season while also tallying 31 steals in 27 starts. He was one of the highlights in a disappointing season for the Eagles, who finished 10th in the Mid-American Conference with a 6-12 conference record and a 13-18 overall record.

While his fitness will be a concern throughout the offseason, Acuff is expected to make a huge impact for the Scarlet Knights in the 2024-25 season. In two seasons at Eastern Michigan, he showed that he has the tools to succeed in Rutgers and the Scarlet Knights will hope Acuff can help them get back to the postseason.

