"U know Shilo Sanders strict ": Fans tease Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders as Alabama A&M hooper shares fun TikTok video

Alabama A&M’s Shelomi Sanders shared a TikTok video, where she was seen enjoying her break away from basketball.
The guard is active on social media, often seen pulling off dance moves, posting snaps or vibing to music.
On Thursday, Sanders posted a video on TikTok where he was seen driving and moving to Young M.A.’s "OOOUUU," sparking a reaction from fans.
“Definitely beautiful and athletic! I love it," a user wrote.
Another user complimented her beauty, commenting, “Lawd you beautiful!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 You look so good to the point you don’t even look real OMG !!!!.”
“You’re crazy talented! And such a beauty!!!,” someone else wrote.
However, not all the comments were admiration, as some fans joked about “reporting” Shelomi to her brother, Shilo. The playful remarks referenced a viral moment where Shilo made it clear during a livestream that he was protective of his sister and would not hesitate to block anyone who crossed the line with their compliments.
His stance has become an inside joke among fans whenever Shelomi shares moments from her life on social media.
“u know Shilo strict,” a fan teased.
“y'all worried about Shilo it's Bucky that the real crash out,” another user joked.
“I’m finna call Shilo on these comments,” someone else wrote.
Shelomi is the youngest child in the Sanders family, and she has four siblings, three brothers and a sister. Her father, a former NFL player and current Colorado football coach, Deion Sanders, is also known as Coach Prime.
Just like her brothers and father, she also took the athletic route, but chose basketball instead of football like her older siblings.
Shelomi has played for Jackson State, the Colorado Buffaloes and currently for Alabama A&M, who she will be representing for a second straight season in 2025-26.
Shelomi Sanders celebrates brother Shedeur’s NFL draft selection with a heartwarming dance
After a longer-than-expected wait during the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick, much later than early projections suggested.
It may not have gone exactly to plan, but the Sanders family made sure to savor the moment.
Shelomi Sanders celebrated the milestone with a cheerful dance alongside Shedeur and their mother, Pilar Sanders.
